Sean Semple Named Sixth Bishop Of The Diocese Of Cyprus And The Gulf

Last updated on February 15, 2024

THE Revd Sean Semple is to be the sixth Bishop of the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf. A date for the service of consecration will be announced shortly and this will be followed by enthronements in the two cathedrals of the Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf: St Christopher's, Bahrain, and St Paul's, Nicosia.

The Diocese of Cyprus and the Gulf is one of three dioceses in the Province of the Episcopal Church of Jerusalem and the Middle East.

It covers a large geographic area of around 10 countries including Cyprus, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Yemen and Iraq.

Sean is currently the Rector of the Benefice of Ross with Walford and Brampton Abbotts in the Diocese of Hereford.