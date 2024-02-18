Cargo Ship Sinks In Türkiye's Marmara Sea With 6 People On Board

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A cargo ship with six crew members on board sank in Türkiye's Marmara Sea off the northwestern province of Bursa on Thursday, local authorities reported.

The Transport and Infrastructure Ministry stated that the cargo ship sent a distress signal at 6:32 a.m. local time (0332 GMT) near Imrali Island, and the signal was completely cut off after about 40 minutes.

Bursa Governor Mahmut Demirtas said a search and rescue operation was immediately launched, but the teams have not yet been able to locate the ship due to the poor weather conditions in the area.

Demirtas said all the crew members are believed to be Turkish citizens.