Britain's Policy On The Cyprus Issue Remains Unchanged, Spokesman Says

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The policy of the United Kingdom on the Cyprus issue remains unchanged, according to a representative of the British Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The comment comes in the wake of recent statements from the British High Commissioner to Cyprus, Irfan Siddiq to Kathimerini in which he reportedly said Turkish Cypriots did not want to enter a never-ending process.

Soon after, the Cyprus Government refuted Siddiq's comments that Turkish Cypriots wanted incentives for the resumption of talks.

Asked by CyBC on Thursday whether the British government is adopting a position on incentives for the Turkish Cypriot's to resume talks, the spokesman – who was not named in the online article – told the broadcaster it was up to the two leaders to agree the details of any solution or intermediate steps.

“We are actively engaging with all parties to support the UN-led process and encourage the flexibility needed to return to talks,” the spokesman said.

Siddiq was appointed British High Commissioner to Cyprus in August 2022. The High Commissioner is the UK government's representative in a Commonwealth nation.

They are responsible for the direction and work of the High Commission and its Deputy High Commissions and/or Consulates, including political work, trade and investment, press and cultural relations, and visa and consular services.