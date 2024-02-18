EU Cuts Eurozone Growth Forecast To 0.8 Pct In 2024

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The EU on Thursday cut its eurozone growth forecast to 0.8 percent for 2024 after a weak start to the year, media reported.

Previously, the European Commission predicted the single-currency economic area to grow by 1.2 percent. However,“after narrowly avoiding a technical recession in the second half of last year, prospects for the EU economy in the first quarter of 2024 remain weak,” the commission said.