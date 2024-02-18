Azerbaijan's Ilham Aliyev Wins Fifth Presidential Term

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Ilham Aliyev has been sworn in for a new term as Azerbaijan's president during a ceremony in Baku, according to local media reports.

Aliyev took the oath of office in the parliament building in the presence of constitutional court judges, Azerbaijan's state news agency AZERTAC reported.

The inauguration was also attended by members of parliament, state and government officials, and family members of the elected president, the report said.

Aliyev, who has been Azerbaijan's president since 2003, was reelected for a fifth term in office on Feb. 7 with over 92 percent of the votes.