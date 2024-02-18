UEFA Report Shows Real Madrid To Be Football's Top Earners

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Real Madrid earned more money than any other club in the world last season, according to the European Club Finance and Investment Landscape Report, which was published on Thursday by UEFA.

The report shows that in the 2022-23 season, the Spanish giants earned 841 million euros (905 million US dollars), five million euros more than Champions League and Premier League winners Manchester City in second place.

Only two other clubs passed the 800 million-euro mark, with FC Barcelona earning 815 million euros and Paris Saint-Germain bringing in 807 million.

Although the two Spanish giants occupy first and third place in the ranking, the Premier League is the dominant competition, with five clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal – all making it into the top 10, and three more – Newcastle United, West Ham United and Brighton – in the top 20.

The Premier League as a whole earned 6,500 million euros, showing its financial muscle ahead of the 3,300 million euros of Spain's La Liga and 3,200 euros from Germany's Bundesliga.

The report said that Real Madrid has cut back on spending, with 320 million euros paid to players over the season. This was 31 percent lower than the 2021-22 season, after the club moved on big earning veteran players and focused on signing young talent such as Eduardo Camavinga.

Real Madrid has almost finished a long-term project to remodel their Santiago Bernabeu Stadium with a view to further increase revenue streams. The ground will also host an NFL game in 2025, while also being the venue for several important concerts, such as one from Taylor Swift, in 2024.