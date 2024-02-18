Cyprus: Police Hunt Burglars After Jewelry Shop Heist

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Police are hunting thieves that targeted a jewelry store on Makariou Street in Paphos in the early hours of Thursday.
In what appears to be a smash-and-grab, CCTV images show the perpetrators pocketing gold from the shop window.
It has been a busy few days for the Paphos force.
Earlier this week, eleven kilos of cannabis, one kilo of cocaine and over 80 thousand euros were found by members of the Anti-Narcotics Service in a coordinated raid near Empa in Paphos.
According to reports, police are still searching for two Greek Cypriots who managed to escape the scene in a car.
