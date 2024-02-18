Explosions Heard In Kiev

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette)
Several explosions were heard on Thursday morning in the Ukrainian capital.
The Kiev city military administration said air defense is operating in the city and the region.
Air raid sirens blared at about five o'clock on Thursday morning throughout all Ukraine.
