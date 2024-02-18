Fire In Central Moscow Expands To 1,500 Square Meters

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A fire in the Izvestia Hall building on Pushkin Square in central Moscow has spread to 1,500 square meters, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations said Thursday on its social media channel.

No information about casualties has been reported. Firefighters are extinguishing the blaze.

The fire broke out in the administrative building, which is undergoing renovation, the ministry said.

The dome of a metal structure inside the courtyard of the building has collapsed, according to the operational services.