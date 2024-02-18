British Economy In Recession: Data

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The British economy has entered a recession following two successive quarters of contraction in the second half of 2023, official data showed Thursday.
Britain's gross domestic product fell by 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2023 after shrinking by 0.1 percent in the previous quarter, the country's Office for National Statistics said in a statement.
MENAFN18022024006374013804ID1107867511
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.