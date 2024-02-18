Türkiye Calls For Enhancing Cooperation With Saudi Arabia In Tourism, Construction Sectors

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Türkiye and Saudi Arabia should seize opportunities to strengthen cooperation in certain areas of mutual interest, Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Simsek said on Friday.

Speaking at the Türkiye-Saudi Arabia Investment and Business Forum held in Istanbul, Simsek said tourism and construction sectors are among the most promising areas of cooperation between the two countries.

Türkiye, with significant knowledge, experience, and resources in the tourism sector, can help realize Saudi Arabia's goals in this domain, the minister said.

“Our tour operators can organize tours and take tourists to Saudi Arabia,” he said, adding that cooperation in this field is a win-win for both countries.

Simsek noted that another area of cooperation with the kingdom is the construction sector.“The construction of some of the world's largest projects has already started in Saudi Arabia, and we want to be a part of it,” he said.

Saudi Arabia's Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih and Tourism Minister Ahmed Al Khateeb attended the one-day forum.