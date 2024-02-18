(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny is dead.

The Yamalo-Nenets district, where Navalny had been serving his sentence said he had“felt unwell” after a walk on Friday then“almost immediately lost consciousness”.

Navalny, an outspoken critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been in Russian jail since 2021.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russian's penitentiary service was making all checks regarding Navalny's death but had no information about the matter, reports the BBC.

In August, Navalny was found guilty of founding and funding an extremist organisation, which he denies, and was given an extra 19 years to his existing sentence.