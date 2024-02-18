Cyprus Forecasters Issue Warning For More Bad Weather

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) A yellow warning for severe weather is in effect until 7pm Friday.

According to the Cyprus Meteorology Service, isolated strong storms are expected to affect the island during the day. Rainfall will vary between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.

The island has endured a period of turbulent weather. Tuesday was marked by heavy rain in parts, with strong gusts across much of the country on Wednesday morning.

The west coast felt the brunt of the stormy front, being battered by hailstorms among a deluge of rain as well as thunder. At one point, heavy hail pummeled Polemidia, Ypsona and Fasoula.

The coastal road in the area of ​​Germasogeia was also closed due to falling trees and masonry.

The forecast for the weekend looks dull, with some cloud and rain in most regions.

