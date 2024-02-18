Cyprus: Economic Data Shows Healthier Building, Tourism And Manufacturing Sectors

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette)
Last updated on February 16, 2024
New data from the Statistical Service in Cyprus reveals the manufacturing sector recorded an increase of 3,3% during the period January – November last year, compared to January – November 2022.
The bimonthly bulletin“Monthly Economic Indicators” also shows the total area of building permits authorized reached 2.091,5 thousand square metres during the same period, marking an increase of 3,9% on the year before.
There was also good news on the tourism front. Holidaymaker arrivals totaled 3.845.652 during the period January – December 2023, compared to 3.201.080 in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 20,1%.
