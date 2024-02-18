Heavens Open Bringing Torrential Rains To Cyprus

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) After a morning of sunshine across Cyprus, the heavens opened on Saturday afternoon bringing thunder, and heavy showers.

Torrential rains have made driving difficult on the Larnaca – Kofinou and Kofinou – Limassol highways, according to police.

There is an accumulation of water on the tarmac and visibility is limited.

Police urge drivers to keep at low speeds, stay a safe distance from vehicles in front and keep their vehicle's headlights on.

The showers top off a week of unpleasant weather which has seen the island battered by storms, some heavy.