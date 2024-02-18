Cyprus: Three People Arrested For Selling Lotto Tickets In North

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) Three people have been arrested by authorities in north Cyprus, charge with selling lottery tickets of the Republic of Cyprus.
During their arrest, 150 lottery tickets were confiscated.
According to TV reports, the three appeared briefly in court, where they were released on bail of almost 10,000 euros.
All three stated that they did not know that selling Republic of Cyprus lottery tickets was an offence.
