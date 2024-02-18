Cyprus Call Navalny ' Defender Of Freedom'

(MENAFN- Famagusta Gazette) The Cypriot Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed deep sorrow for the death of Alexei Navalny.
The Ministry tweeted: 'Deeply saddened by reports on Alexei Navalny's death, a defender of human rights, freedom and democracy. Circumstances of his death have to be duly investigated. Sincere condolences and sympathy to Navalny's wife and family'.
The 47-year-old outspoken critic of President Putin has been in a Russian jail since 2021 on charges widely viewed as politically motivated.
On Friday, the Yamalo-Nenets district, where Navalny had been serving his sentence said he had“felt unwell” after a walk on Friday then“almost immediately lost consciousness”.
