Celebrate the Month of Reading with Big Bad Wolf's Book Sale in Dubai

(MENAFN- Yardstick Marketing Integrated Solutions) 17th February 2024, Dubai, UAE: The eagerly awaited Big Bad Wolf Book sale, in partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (DCAA), is set to run from March 1 to March 10, 2024. With free admission and discounts of up to 75%, the sale promises to be a literary paradise, featuring over two million titles of various genres. The sale will be at Sound Stages, Dubai Studio City and it will be open from 10am to 12 midnight.

In line with Dubai's status as a hub of business activity in the Middle East, Big Bad Wolf Books is proud to announce its upcoming sale featuring an extensive collection of business books. Catering to seasoned professionals or aspiring entrepreneurs, the sale has material tailored to Dubai’s bustling business environment.

The press conference for the launch of the Big Bad Wolf Book sale, at Al Safa Design and Art Library, was a vibrant affair, featuring a delightful performance by children from 'The Hive' as they took the stage to kickstart the event with a captivating set of monologues. During the press conference, the official launch of the book sale was revealed, featuring essential partners whose commitment has played a pivotal role in the return of Big Bad Wolf to Dubai for its fourth edition. Among these partners are Eiman Al Hammadi, Acting Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, and Khaled Hatrash, Senior Operations Manager at Dubai Studio City.

The conference saw an impressive turnout of media personnel, partners, and distinguished guests. Andrew Yap, Co-Founder of Big Bad Wolf Books, expressed his gratitude stating, "I extend my sincere appreciation to our dedicated local officials, partners, and the media for their support, which has been instrumental in our journey thus far. The Big Bad Wolf Book Sale Dubai 2024 embodies our shared commitment towards the transformative power of books and learning, which resonates with Dubai's vision to nurture a culture of reading. Boasting an impressive collection of over two million books spanning diverse genres, this event offers something truly exceptional for every bibliophile. Furthermore, it is our belief that this event plays a significant role in contributing to the national creative economy and upholding the values championed by the National Plan for Reading. "

Mohamed Noor Hersi, Board Member of BBW Sharjah, extended a warm welcome to everyone present, emphasizing the excitement of being back in Dubai and celebrating the partnership with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (DCAA). "It's wonderful to be in this vibrant city once again. Our collaboration with the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (DCAA) and the unwavering support of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) demonstrate our deep commitment to promoting literacy within the community. Together, with their invaluable support, we are dedicated to empowering the youth of the UAE through the transformative power of reading. This aligns perfectly with our national goal of building a knowledgeable and empowered generation. As we embark on this journey anew, our passion for making a meaningful impact through literacy initiatives burns brighter than ever."

Eiman Al Hammadi, the Acting Manager of the Libraries Affairs Section at Dubai Culture, reasserted the Authority's commitment to fostering a reading culture among individuals. "This initiative aligns with the goals of the National Literacy Strategy 2016-2026, which is focused on enhancing reading skills within the community and encouraging regular reading habits. We are dedicated to organising and endorsing book fairs, recognising them as vital for the exchange of ideas and experiences. Such events also play a key role in shaping the future of the cultural and arts sector while bolstering the publishing and literary scene, pivotal elements of Dubai's cultural and creative industries." She stated, "Making the 'Big Bad Wolf' exhibition an annual event transforms it into a beacon of literary and intellectual discourse, thereby elevating awareness and spreading knowledge. It is a hub for book enthusiasts, academics, students, and educational bodies, and firmly holds its spot-on Dubai's yearly calendar."

The event ended with a special surprise for attendees with the MC announcing that each member of the media would have the opportunity to select two books of their choice, adding an element of excitement to the gathering.

As the organisers deliver the fourth edition of the Big Bad Wolf book sale in Dubai, they acknowledge the profound impact that reading can have on individuals and communities Through this sale, they aim to ignite a passion for reading among people of all ages by making literature more accessible and affordable, hoping to inspire a generation of avid readers and contribute to the nation's efforts in cultivating a knowledge-based society.

This sale promises to be an unforgettable experience for book lovers of all ages. From bestsellers to children's books, graphic novels to self-help guides, there's something for every literary taste. The month of March is celebrated across the UAE as the month of reading, and what better way to encourage a culture of reading and creativity than the biggest literary sale in the world?

