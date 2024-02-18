Vishaal Ganesh Returns To His Roots On Latest Single Advice

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Vishaal Ganesh

DUBAI, UAE, February 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Experimental pop artist Vishaal Ganesh is returning to his roots in his latest single 'Advice', fusing together the contemporary landscape of indie pop with traditional Tamil sounds.

Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Vishaal Ganesh wanted to continue releasing music in his native language, and 'Advice' his first song independent song is set for release on February 23rd 2024.

Keen to bring his music to life in a new way, Vishaal Ganesh collaborated with local artist UrbanThozha and producer Rupendar Venkatesh for 'Advice.' The concept of the song is a simple, but impactful one;“Advice is free in this world and because of that, people tend to hand out unsolicited advice often. This song empowers the mistakes that we make because they are crucial for our experience and learning,” explains Ganesh. He goes on to add,“I like learning by making the mistake...I don't want to live by your experience. Let me make and live my own.”

Influenced by pop songwriters such as Charlie Puth and Ed Sheeran, but equally inspired by his background in Tamil music, Ganesh incorporates Bedroom Pop with Tamil Indie, creating a euphoric spectrum of colors for 'Advice'. The light-hearted track boasts a vibrant palette of sounds from percussive rhythms, eclectic synths, warm organs, subtle guitars and an expressive vocal delivery. With playful backing vocals, kaleidoscopic synth hooks and complementary horn lines, the song has a creative spirit and a lively energy that makes for an enchanting listen.

Currently studying Songwriting and Music Production at Berklee College of Music (Berklee Online), Vishaal Ganesh is taking this time to dedicate to his personal growth and the honing of his craft. On a journey to refine his sonic identity, Ganesh already has the ability to turn the unremarkable every day into something extraordinary, leaving listeners to see the world from a new perspective.

If there is one piece of advice you should take, it's to listen to the new single.

