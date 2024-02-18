RECORD-BREAKING ABU DHABI CUP 2024 SET TO KICK OFF THIS WEEKEND AT ZAYED SPORTS CITY

(MENAFN- Seven Media) Abu Dhabi, UAE, 15th February 2024: The region’s youth football tournament of choice returns this weekend as teams from around the world visit the UAE to compete in the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2024, with over 2,200 players set to take to the pitch at Zayed Sports City.

As the fifth edition of the youth football cup competition, featuring players born from 2008 to 2016, Zayed Sports City will become the host of an international football festival with 573 matches set to take place from 17 to 18 February 2024.

Launched in 2017, the Abu Dhabi Cup is a youth football tournament held by Manchester City FC, supported by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the Department of Culture of Tourism, that welcomes players from all over the globe and of all abilities to Abu Dhabi, with the aim of developing and inspiring youngsters.

The 2024 edition will see the expansion of the tournament with over 160 teams from 12 nations competing in the event, including over 40 international club teams from Bahrain, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Oman, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Switzerland, Uganda and the UK.

This year’s event will also feature more categories and further participation across all age groups. New categories include further divisions for girls’ clubs to participate in response to strong growth in the women’s game worldwide.

Simon Hewitt, Head of Football Operations MENA, City Football Group said: “We are excited to be welcoming a record number of teams and players for the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2024, for what we believe will be our best tournament to date.

“We’re delighted to see the unprecedented demand from players and teams to compete in the region’s tournament of choice, and we look forward to seeing the teams having fun and enjoying their trip to Abu Dhabi this weekend.

“I’m particular excited to welcome so many female teams and it supports Abu Dhabi’s efforts in developing the girls’ game. Good luck to all the teams!”

Talal Al Hashemi, Executive Director of the Sports Development Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “Once again, we are honoured to welcome back the Manchester City Abu Dhabi Cup 2024 to our capital city and excited to oversee the inclusion of more categories in the competition, as well as the expansion of the number of participants.

“Having been witness to the high level of football played out across several thrilling matches in previous editions of the competition, I expect that the players will raise the bar yet again this year, making this the most memorable tournament yet. Best of luck to everyone and may the best team win!”

The 2023 tournament saw over 1,000 goals scored in Abu Dhabi, with one team earning a trip to visit the City Football Academy in Manchester for a once-in-a-lifetime experience. One winning team will also earn a once-in-a-lifetime experience to visit and train at the City Football Academy in Manchester in 2024, with a chance to train on the same pitches as their heroes from the first team.

The tournament will take place over the weekend of 17-18 February 2024 at Zayed City Sports Stadium, the UAE’s largest multi-purpose sports venue and the home to the Abu Dhabi Cup, as well as the recently launched Abu Dhabi League to inspire the next generation of sporting stars in the capital.

Players and fans will be able to enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of the City Village at Zayed Sports City, including the return of the BIG FIVE to the UAE following Manchester City’s success on the pitch in 2023, with the Premier League, FA Cup, European Cup, European Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup on display for the weekend.

Fans can also look forward to immersive experiences from official partners Puma ME, Aldar and Experience Abu Dhabi, and special visits from club mascots Moonbeam and Moonchester to cheer on the teams at this year’s Abu Dhabi Cup.





