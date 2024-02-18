Trump promotes Trump-branded sneakers amid legal problems

(MENAFN) In an unconventional move as he edges closer to securing the Republican presidential nomination, former President Donald Trump made a surprising appearance at "Sneaker Con," a renowned event dubbed as the "The Greatest Sneaker Show on Earth." Held at the Philadelphia Convention Center, Trump's presence drew a mixed reaction from attendees, with loud boos intermingling with cheers as he unveiled what he touted as the inaugural Trump-branded footwear.



The newly introduced sneakers, described as shiny gold high tops featuring an American flag motif on the back, have been marketed as the "Never Surrender High-Tops" and are priced at USD399. Available for purchase on a recently launched website, alongside other Trump-branded shoes, the collection also includes "Victory47" cologne and perfume retailing at USD99 per bottle, a nod to the potential of Trump's hypothetical second term as the 47th president.



Despite claims of being unrelated to Trump's political campaign, the event garnered attention from Trump campaign officials who promoted the appearance through online channels. The surprise launch followed a significant legal setback for Trump, with a New York judge ordering him and his company to pay a staggering USD355 million in penalties for deceiving financial institutions and inflating his wealth over several years.



This ruling adds to Trump's mounting legal woes, as he faces an additional USD83.3 million judgment in a defamation case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault. With accrued interest, Trump's legal liabilities could now surpass half a billion dollars, raising questions about his financial capacity to fulfill these obligations.



Trump's presence at the sneaker event elicited contrasting reactions from attendees, with detractors expressing their disapproval through boos, while supporters clad in Trump paraphernalia countered with chants of "USA!" The dichotomy of sentiments underscored the polarizing nature of Trump's public persona, with the cacophony of competing chants often drowning out his remarks during the event.

MENAFN18022024000045015682ID1107867444