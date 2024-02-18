IV2 Group Inc. Sponsors All 2024 California Pickleball Association Tournaments

(MENAFN- GetNews) IV2, a zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix provides Next Level Hydration to athletes at the California Pickleball Association Tournaments.

IV2 Group Inc. , the renowned zero-sugar electrolyte drink mix company of IV2, proudly announces its sponsorship of all eight tournaments organized by the California Pickleball Association (CAPA) in 2024. This strategic partnership aims to support CAPA's mission of providing innovative and organized pickleball events for players of all ages and backgrounds across California.

IV2, developed by three military doctors in the South Korean Special Forces, also stands out for its revolutionary AAA Formula (Advanced Amino Acid Electrolyte Hydration Accelerator), offering superior hydration compared to water alone. IV2 gained recognition not only among players in the athletic field such as pickleball players, but also among anyone looking for daily hydration.

The California Pickleball Association was founded to organize pickleball events and connect the players, coaches, clubs, and facilities. The CAPA San Diego Championship, scheduled for February 24th-25th, marks the first 'Champion Pass' qualifier tournament of 2024. Medalists in 3.0-4.5 divisions and quarter-finalists of mixed open and open doubles divisions will receive a 'Championship Pass' for pre-registration at the CAPA Tournament of Champions 2024, along with IV2 as the honorable prize.

Aaron Lee, CEO of IV2, highlighted the significance of this sponsorship: "IV2 is dedicated to providing athletes with the best hydration possible, without the use of sugar. Our AAA Formula is a game-changer, and we hope our sponsorship of these tournaments will not just support an amazing sport but also set new standards of proper hydration in the electrolyte drink mix market."

IV2's emphasis on the zero-sugar approach, along with the creative use of amino acids in its proprietary AAA Formula, makes it particularly popular among athletes. Free from dairy, soy, preservatives, artificial flavors, and colors, one packet of IV2 contains 550% daily value of vitamin C and at least 80% of the daily value of five essential vitamins (Vitamin B1, B3, B5, B6, and B7).



In addition to the players of the CAPA tournaments, anyone looking to ensure their daily hydration can order IV2 from Amazon . For more information about IV2, visit their website or get in touch via ... .

