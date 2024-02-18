Jordan Pollack Is Starting His Own Brokerage: Report

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Jordan Pollack (LA Luxuries)"

Jordan Pollack, the luxury agent for vacation homes is reportedly leaving Compass Beverly Hills, Aaron Kirman Group to start his own brokerage and Property Management company.

It was reported January 3rd that the agent will open LA Luxuries, citing paperwork filed with the California Secretary of State's office.

According to the Los Angeles County Registrar website, that business name was registered in November of 2019 and acquired the web domain name, LA Luxuries.

Until now, Jordan Pollack was operating the company's services solely for vacation rentals, that is Film, TV, Commercials, Events, Short term rentals. The LA Luxuries website also claims a remarkable triage of partners such as Kevin Lee who is well known for Planning the Oscars, Emmy's, and Grammy's. West Coast Music, known for elaborate celebrations, and Weddings, along with Mike Torchia, concierge director to the stars. He was operating Vacation Rentals solely under 31 days for the luxury market.

Messages left with Jordan Pollack were not immediately returned. Aaron Kirman, and other Compass officials also could not be immediately reached.

Jordan Pollack has been with Compass for nearly 2 years, and is routinely among the top-tier producers in Los Angeles County for Rental Property.

His recent sale deals include representing Eric Petersen, the President of Consumer Credit Services, a Las Vegas based credit counseling company. Petersen purchased the house for $9M in 2012. The property was previously owned by Cheryl Rixon, a former Penthouse Pet of the Year turned jewelry designer. The property was sold by Pollack and Kirman for 12. That property started out as a rental home.

LA Luxuries also claims credit for the renting of mega estate by the name of Alpine, once owned by singer songwriter, Ariana Grande. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos lives on the same street, spent $12.9 million on the house next door to this Beverly Hills mansion in an off-market deal in July of 2017 according to property records.

For Further Information :

Jordan Pollack Website:

Beverly Hills, California

Email:

...

Telephone: +1(310) 666 - 5736

Instagram:



Media Contact

Company Name: LA Luxuries Vacation Home Agency

Contact Person: Jordan Pollack

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3232385225

Address: 333 S. Beverly Dr. #104

City: Beverly Hills

State: California 90212

Country: United States

Website:

