British Entrepreneur Scott Saunders Launches New Professional Social Media Platform, Yurlinked

Renowned British entrepreneur and business TV personality Scott Saunders announces the launch of Yurlinked® , a dynamic social media platform to facilitate connections among businesses and professionals.

Yurlinked® introduces a fresh approach to professional networking, offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their services through ads directly connected to the platform's business listings. This feature allows for targeted advertising and will enable users to enhance their ads with interactive forms for lead generation.

"We believe Yurlinked® offers a valuable solution for businesses seeking to expand their online presence," says Scott Saunders, Founder and CEO of Yurlinked Limited.

Tech specialist Kye Maclennan, brother and business partner, added, "Our platform prioritizes promoting services and providing customizable functionality to meet the diverse needs of our users."

Yurlinked® has already gained traction across various industries, with companies like Palmarium in construction, Kingsbridge Insurance in insurance, and Enver Wealth Management in financial planning leveraging its offerings. As a particular benefit, users signing up for Yurlinked® receive complimentary financial reviews from Enver Wealth Management.

Scott Saunders, known for his appearance on BBC One's The Apprentice (Series 11), brings a wealth of entrepreneurial experience to Yurlinked®. Following his stint on The Apprentice, Saunders founded Payroll-Supermarket, the UK's first contractor comparison site, which he successfully sold in 2021.

"I created Yurlinked® to address the need for a platform focused on promoting services and providing customizable features," explains Saunders. "Our platform goes beyond conventional networking by offering features such as astrology insights, job postings, events, and extensive backlink support."

Yurlinked® benefits from the expertise of esteemed board members, including Kane Kramer, the inventor of the digital audio player, and Stefan Pierre Tomlin, known as "Mr. Tinder," an influencer and TV personality. Their contributions have been instrumental in shaping Yurlinked® into a dynamic platform.



The Yurlinked® app is available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, providing convenient access to its array of features.

About Company:

Yurlinked® is a newly launched professional social media platform founded by British entrepreneur Scott Saunders. It offers businesses and professionals innovative tools for networking and promoting services in today's digital landscape.

