BNC Global, A Korean Aesthetic Medical Company, Participated In The IMCAS World Congress 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)





BNC Global () is pleased to announce its participation in the 'IMCAS World Congress 2024,' held at Palais De Congress in Paris, France, from February 1st to February 3rd. The IMCAS World Congress, an annual event in Paris, is dedicated to providing the latest academic information and clinical evidence in the fields of medical aesthetics and anti-aging.



BNC Global leads the market by offering a comprehensive range of aesthetic medical products, including fillers, fat dissolvers, skin boosters, lifting threads, and more. With products exported to over 35 countries, including Russia, the Middle East, and Europe, the company is actively expanding its footprint on the global market.



At the IMCAS World Congress 2024 exhibition, BNC Global attracted increased local attention by showcasing approximately 26 brands of aesthetic medical products, such as botulinum toxin, HA fillers, skin boosters, fat dissolvers, and more. Notably, the highlighted products for visitors at the exhibition include fat dissolver 'DR+,' HA filler 'Tesoro,' and exosome booster 'HANHEAL Exosome Facial Rejuvenation.'

A representative from BNC Global explained, "Through our participation in this year's IMCAS, we aim to present the best products that cater to global needs, solidifying our position as a leading company in the field of aesthetic medicine. Starting in Paris, France, this year, we plan to actively participate in upcoming exhibitions in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and Seoul, South Korea, putting more effort into enhancing the brand awareness of BNC Global in the global market." The company has expressed a strong commitment to global expansion through its involvement in these exhibitions.

Media Contact

Company Name: BNC Global

Contact Person: Seoyoung Ko

Email: Send Email

Country: South Korea

Website: mybncglobal

