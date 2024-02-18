The Global Hip Replacement Devices Market Has Experienced Substantial Growth In Recent Years

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The global Hip Replacement Devices Market was valued at USD 9.26 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 5.06% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2028 to reach USD 12.44 billion by 2028. The rise in demand for Hip Replacement Devices is primarily due to the rising geriatric population across the globe, increase in obesity owing to sedentary lifestyle, introduction of custom-made implants, and technological advancement in the product portfolio, among others.





DelveInsight's“ Hip Replacement Devices Market Insight, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast 2028 ” research report provides the current and forecasted Hip Replacement Devices market size, share, and trends analysis for the next five years. Moreover, it highlights the ongoing innovations in the segment, major market drivers & barriers, key competitors, and emerging devices in the domain.





Interested in knowing how the Hip Replacement Devices Market will be growing by 2028? Click to get a snapshot of Hip Replacement Devices Market Outlook





Hip Replacement Devices Overview

Hip Replacement Devices are the prostheses used to replace the damage hip cartilage and bone caused due to musculoskeletal disease or aging. There are various replacement devices such as total hip replacement implants, hip revision implants, among others.





Key Takeaways from the Hip Replacement Devices Market Report



As per DelveInsight analysis, in terms of revenue share, North America is predicted to register the fastest growth in the Hip Replacement Devices market.

Key Hip Replacement Devices companies proactively working in the market include Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, Merete GmbH, DEDIENNE SANTÉ, Amplitude,

Surgival,

MatOrtho Limited,

Auxein Medical., Advin Health Care,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., United Orthopedic Corporation, DJO, LLC, Medacta International, Conformis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

In February 2021, MicroPort Orthopedics launched HA Coated Collared Hip Stem and Cemented Collared Hip Stem, Expanding its Hip Stem Portfolio.

In July 2020, Conformis announced the US commercial launch of Cordera Match Hip System. In March 2020, DePuy Synthes received a CE Mark for BI-MENTUM Dual Mobility System for hip replacement in patients with the higher risk of dislocation.





As per DelveInsight, owing to the ongoing commercial and clinical development, there will be rapid growth in the Hip Replacement Devices Market during the forecast period.





Hip Replacement Devices Market Dynamics

Hip replacement surgery also known as hip arthroplasty is performed to remove the damaged bone and cartilage of the hip and replaced it with prosthetic components. The significant rise in the hip replacement surgery is owing to the burgeoning prevalence of the osteoarthritis across the globe is giving rise to increase in market for hip reconstruction devices. Hip and knee osteoarthritis are the most prevalent.





Hip Replacement Devices Market Segment Analysis

Hip Replacement Devices Market By Product Type (Total Hip Replacement System, Partial Hip Replacement System, Hip Revision System, and Hip Resurfacing System), By Fixation (Cemented and Non-Cemented), By End-User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Others), and by Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World).





To discuss more regarding the short/long-term impact of COVID-19 get a snapshot of the report Hip Replacement Devices Market Assessment





Scope of the Hip Replacement Devices Market Report



Coverage- Global

Hip Replacement Devices Companies- Zimmer Biomet, Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew, DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Inc., Corin, Microport Scientific Corporation, Merete GmbH, DEDIENNE SANTÉ, Amplitude, Surgival, MatOrtho Limited, Auxein Medical., Advin Health Care, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., United Orthopedic Corporation, DJO, LLC, Medacta International, Conformis, B. Braun Melsungen AG, and others.

Market Segmentation By Fixation - Cemented and Non-Cemented

Market Segmentation By End-User- Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, And Others Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World





To get a deeper understanding of key Hip Replacement Devices Companies, get a snapshot of the Hip Replacement Devices Market Landscape





Table of Content

1. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Report Introduction

2. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Executive summary

3. Regulatory and Patent Analysis

4. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market Key factors analysis

5. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6. COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market

7. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Market layout

8. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies

9. Hip Reconstruction/Replacement Devices Company and Product Profiles

10. Project Approach

11. KOL Views

12. DelveInsight Capabilities

13. Disclaimer

14. About DelveInsight





Get in touch with our Business Consultant @ Hip Replacement Devices Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Yash Bhardwaj

Email: Send Email

Phone: 9650213330

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

