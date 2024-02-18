AAV Vectors In Gene Therapy Pipeline Insights Report 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)
DelveInsight's,“ Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Insight 2024 " report provides comprehensive insights about 70+ companies and 235+ pipeline drugs in the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy pipeline landscape. It covers the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.
Key Takeaways from the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report
DelveInsight's Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 70+ active players working to develop 235+ pipeline therapies for Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy treatment. The leading companies working in the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market include BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Gensight Biologics, PTC therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, MeiraGTx, Pfizer, Biogen, uniQure, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, REGENXBIO, Biogen, Spark therapeuics (Roche), Sarepta therapeutics, Neurophth Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology medicines, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Passage Bio, Freeline therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Aspa therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, Sio Gene Therapies, Amicus therapeutics, 4D Molecular therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Atsena Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Abeona Therapeutics, REGENXBIO, uniQure, Taysha Gene Therapies, Asklepios BioPharmaceutical, Sarepta Therapeutics, Abeona Therapeutics, Forge Biologics, Sangamo therapeutics, and others. Promising Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec, AAV - CNGB3, SB-525 (PF-07055480), AAV2/5-RPGR, BMN 307, GC301, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, and others. November 2023 Shanghai Belief-Delivery BioMed Co., Ltd announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for Single dose intravenous injection of BBM-H803. This is a multi-center, single-arm, and open-label, single-dose treatment clinical study to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of BBM-H803 injection in heavy Hemophilia A subjects. BBM-H803 is an adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector derived from recombinant DNA techniques to contain an expression cassette of the human factor VIII transgene and raises circulating levels of endogenous FVIII. October 2023: BioMarin Pharmaceutical announced a study of phase 3 clinical trials for Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec. This Phase III clinical study will assess the efficacy of BMN 270 defined as FVIII activity, during weeks 49-52 following intravenous infusion of BMN 270 and assess the impact of BMN 270 on usage of exogenous FVIII replacement therapy and the number of bleeding episodes from week 5 to week 52. October 2023: Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. announced a study of Phase 1 & 2 clincial trials for ADVM-043. The ADVANCE study is being conducted by Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. as an open-label, multicenter, dose-escalation study in order to assess the safety and protein expression of ADVM-043 following a single intravenous or intrapleural administration.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report
In the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report, detailed description of the drug is given which includes mechanism of action of the drug, clinical studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, AAV vectors in gene therapy collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product related details.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Overview
Adeno-Associated Virus (AAV) vectors have emerged as a cornerstone in the field of gene therapy, revolutionizing the potential for treating a wide range of genetic and acquired diseases. These vectors, derived from naturally occurring non-pathogenic viruses, have gained prominence due to their safety profile, low immunogenicity, and ability to deliver therapeutic genes into target cells with remarkable precision. In gene therapy, AAV vectors act as vehicles for transporting corrected or therapeutic genes to replace or supplement malfunctioning ones.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Emerging Drugs Profile
GS010: Gensight Biologics Valoctocogene roxaparvovec: BioMarin Pharmaceutical DTX401: Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical AAV5-RPGR: MeiraGTx Timrepigene emparvovec: Biogen AMT 061: UniQure RGX-314: REGENXBIO SPK-8011: Spark Therapeutics NFS-01: Neurophth GT 005: Gyroscope Therapeutics
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment
There are approx. 70+ key companies developing Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy therapies. The Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy companies that have their AAV vectors in gene therapy drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. Preregistration include BioMarin Pharmaceutical.
DelveInsight's Adeno-Associated Vector Pipeline Report covers around
235+ products
under different phases of clinical development like
Late stage products (Phase III) Mid-stage products (Phase II) Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates Discontinued & Inactive candidates Route of Administration
Adeno-Associated Vector
pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as
Intracerebral Intracerebroventricular Intracisternal Intramuscular Intraocular Intrapancreatic Intrastriatal Intrathecal Intravenous Intravitreous Introvitinreous Oral Parenteral Retinal Intra-arterial Molecule Type
Adeno-Associated Vector
Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as
Monoclonal Antibody Peptides Polymer Small molecule Gene therapy Product Type
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Clinical Trials Assessment
Scope of the Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Report
Coverage- Global Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Companies- BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Gensight Biologics, PTC therapeutics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, MeiraGTx, Pfizer, Biogen, uniQure, Pfizer, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, REGENXBIO, Biogen, Spark therapeuics (Roche), Sarepta therapeutics, Neurophth Therapeutics, LYSOGENE, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Homology medicines, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Passage Bio, Freeline therapeutics, Astellas Pharma, Aspa therapeutics, Adrenas Therapeutics, ESTEVE, Sio Gene Therapies, Amicus therapeutics, 4D Molecular therapeutics, Taysha Gene Therapies, Atsena Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Abeona Therapeutics, and others. Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Pipeline Therapies- Valoctocogene Roxaparvovec, AAV - CNGB3, SB-525 (PF-07055480), AAV2/5-RPGR, BMN 307, GC301, rAAV-Olig001-ASPA, and others.
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective
Adeno-Associated Virus Vectors in Gene Therapy Unmet Needs and Analyst Views
