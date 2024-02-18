               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insights Report 2024


2/18/2024 8:23:31 AM

DelveInsight's,“ Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Insight 2024”
report provides comprehensive insights about 195+ companies and 200+ pipeline drugs in the Colorectal Cancer pipeline landscape. It covers the Colorectal Cancer pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Colorectal Cancer pipeline therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive pipeline products in this space.


Key Takeaways from the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report

  • DelveInsight's Colorectal Cancer pipeline report depicts a robust space with 195+ active players working to develop 200+ pipeline therapies for Colorectal Cancer treatment.
  • The leading companies working in the Colorectal Cancer Market include
    Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others.
    and others.
  • Promising Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapies in the various stages of development include
    CPT-11 and TS-1, ZN-c3, Encorafenib, Cetuximab, Bevacizumab, Oxaliplatin, Capecitabine, and others.
  • December 2023: Boehringer Ingelheim announced a study of Phase 1 clinical trials for Ezabenlimab, BI 765063, and Pembrolizumab. This study is open to people with newly diagnosed colorectal cancer. People who are scheduled for surgery can participate. People either get a medicine called BI 765063 combined with ezabenlimab or combined with pembrolizumab in preparation of the upcoming surgery. The tested medicines in this study are antibodies that may help the immune system fight cancer. The purpose of this study is to find out how well people with early colorectal cancer can tolerate treatment with these medicines. The study also looks at whether the tumor changes.
  • October 2023: Arcus Biosciences Inc. announced a study of phase 1 & 2 clinical trials for AB680, Etrumadenant, Zimberelimab, and Bevacizumab. This randomized phase 1b/2 open-label study will evaluate the antitumour activity and safety of etrumadenant (AB928) treatment combinations in participants with metastatic colorectal cancer. This is a multicenter, open-label Phase 1b/2 study in participants with metastatic colorectal cancer that will assess the antitumour activity and safety of etrumadenant.
  • October 2023: Bristol-Myers Squibb announced a study of phase 3 clinical trials for Ipilimumab and Oxaliplatin. The main purpose of this study is to compare the clinical benefit, as measured by Progression-Free Survival (PFS), Objective Response Rate (ORR), and Overall Survival (OS), achieved by nivolumab in combination with ipilimumab or by nivolumab monotherapy in participants with Microsatellite Instability High (MSI-H) or Mismatch Repair Deficient (dMMR) metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC). This study will also compare nivolumab plus ipilimumab combination vs chemotherapy for treatment of MSI-H/dMMR mCRC participants.


Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Outlook Report


In the Colorectal Cancer pipeline report, a detailed description of the drug is given which includes the mechanism of action of the drug, Colorectal Cancer clinical trials studies, NDA approvals (if any), and product development activities comprising the technology, Colorectal Cancer collaborations, licensing, mergers and acquisition, funding, designations and other product-related details.


Colorectal Cancer Overview

Colorectal cancer (CRC) is a disorder that occurs exclusively in the colon or rectum and is caused by the colon's aberrant proliferation of glandular epithelial cells. There are three principal types of CRC: sporadic, hereditary, and colitis-associated. The number of CRC cases is increasing globally day by day. Both environmental and genetic factors determine the risk of developing CRC.


Colorectal Cancer Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products


Colorectal Cancer Emerging Drugs Profile

  • Adagrasib: Mirati Therapeutics
  • XL092: Exelixis
  • EO2040: Enterome
  • Etrumadenant: Arcus Biosciences
  • LYL845: Lyell Immunopharma


Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment

There are approx. 195+ key companies which are developing the Colorectal Cancer therapies. The Colorectal Cancer companies which have their Colorectal Cancer drug candidates in the most advanced stage, i.e. phase III include, Mirati Therapeutics.


DelveInsight's Colorectal Cancer pipeline report covers around
150+ products
under different phases of clinical development like

  • Late stage products (Phase III)
  • Mid-stage products (Phase II)
  • Early-stage product (Phase I) along with the details of
  • Pre-clinical and Discovery stage candidates
  • Discontinued & Inactive candidates


Colorectal Cancer pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration.

  • Oral
  • Intravenous
  • Subcutaneous
  • Parenteral
  • Topical


Colorectal Cancer Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as

  • Recombinant fusion proteins
  • Small molecule
  • Monoclonal antibody
  • Peptide
  • Polymer
  • Gene therapy


Colorectal Cancer Clinical Trials Assessment


Scope of the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Report

  • Coverage- Global
  • Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination
  • Colorectal Cancer Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III
  • Colorectal Cancer Companies-
    Mirati Therapeutics, Exelixis, Enterome, Arcus Biosciences, Lyell Immunopharma, AstraZeneca, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Surgimab, Numab Therapeutics, SOTIO Biotech, Amgen, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Bristol-Myers Squibb, NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Takeda, PureTech, Pfizer, Kezar Life Sciences, Salubris Biotherapeutics, and others.
  • Colorectal Cancer Pipeline Therapies-
    CPT-11 and TS-1, ZN-c3, Encorafenib, Cetuximab, Bevacizumab, Oxaliplatin, Capecitabine, and others.


Colorectal Cancer Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspective


Table of Content

  • Introduction
  • Executive Summary
  • Colorectal Cancer: Overview
  • Pipeline Therapeutics
  • Therapeutic Assessment
  • Colorectal Cancer– DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
  • Late Stage Products (Phase III)
  • Adagrasib: Mirati Therapeutics
  • Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
  • Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
  • EO2040: Enterome
  • Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
  • Early Stage Products (Phase I)
  • LYL845: Lyell Immunopharma
  • Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
  • Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
  • Drug name: Company name
  • Drug profiles in the detailed report.....
  • Inactive Products
  • Colorectal Cancer Key Companies
  • Colorectal Cancer Key Products
  • Colorectal Cancer- Unmet Needs
  • Colorectal Cancer- Market Drivers and Barriers
  • Colorectal Cancer- Future Perspectives and Conclusion
  • Colorectal Cancer Analyst Views
  • Colorectal Cancer Key Companies
  • Appendix


    For further information on the Colorectal Cancer Pipeline therapeutics, reach out to
    Colorectal Cancer Unmet Needs and Analyst Views

