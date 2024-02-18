(MENAFN- GetNews)





"DelveInsight Business Research LLP"The Oncolytic Virus Therapy market size is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, largely driven by heightened R&D endeavors across the 7MM. Furthermore, the competitive landscape remains relatively sparse, indicating that the regulatory approval process is likely to necessitate extensive clinical trials to establish both safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Insights report offers a thorough understanding of prevailing treatment protocols, emerging therapies, individual therapy market shares, and the projected market size for Oncolytic Virus Therapy from 2019 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by 2032.

Prominent companies in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy sector, including Amgen, Daiichi Sankyo, CG Oncology, Merck, BMS, Replimune, Regeneron, and Roche, are actively pioneering the development of innovative Oncolytic Virus Therapy, with potential market availability anticipated in the forthcoming years. Some notable Oncolytic Virus Therapies include Imlygic, Delytact, Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec, RP-1, RP-2 [different products], alongside others in the market.

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Overview

Oncolytic virus therapy, also known as virotherapy, is a cutting-edge therapeutic approach that utilizes genetically engineered or naturally occurring viruses to attack and kill cancer cells within the body. The concept of exploiting viruses to target tumors dates back over a century, but recent advances in molecular biology and genetic engineering have propelled this field forward, leading to the development of highly sophisticated and potent oncolytic viruses.

These viruses are engineered to possess several key characteristics:



Selective Tumor Targeting: Oncolytic viruses are designed to specifically infect and replicate within cancer cells while sparing normal, healthy cells. This selective targeting minimizes collateral damage to surrounding tissues and reduces the side effects commonly associated with traditional cancer therapies.

Tumor Cell Lysis: Once inside the cancer cell, the oncolytic virus undergoes replication, eventually causing the cell to burst open (lysis), leading to its destruction. This process releases viral progeny that can infect neighboring cancer cells, amplifying the therapeutic effect. Immune Stimulation: In addition to directly killing cancer cells, oncolytic viruses can also stimulate the body's immune system to mount an anti-tumor response. This immune activation enhances the overall therapeutic efficacy by eliciting a sustained immune-mediated attack against the tumor.

Mechanism of Action

The mechanism of action of oncolytic virus therapy is multifaceted and involves a complex interplay between the virus, the tumor microenvironment, and the host immune system. The following steps outline the general sequence of events underlying the therapeutic effect of oncolytic viruses:



Viral Entry: Oncolytic viruses are administered either systemically or directly into the tumor site via injection. Upon reaching the tumor, the virus attaches to specific receptors on the surface of cancer cells, facilitating its entry into the target cells.

Replication and Spread: Once inside the cancer cell, the virus begins to replicate, hijacking the cellular machinery to produce copies of itself. As the virus replicates, it induces cellular stress and triggers pathways that promote cell death (apoptosis) or direct lysis.

Tumor Destruction: The replication of the oncolytic virus within cancer cells leads to their destruction, resulting in the release of viral particles and tumor-associated antigens. This process not only eliminates the infected cancer cells but also generates a pool of tumor-specific antigens that can activate the immune system.

Immune Activation: The release of tumor antigens from lysed cancer cells triggers an immune response, leading to the activation and recruitment of immune cells, such as T cells and natural killer (NK) cells, to the tumor site. These immune cells recognize the tumor antigens as foreign and mount an attack against the remaining cancer cells, contributing to sustained tumor regression. Memory Response: Importantly, the immune activation elicited by oncolytic viruses can generate long-lasting immunological memory, which provides protection against tumor recurrence and metastasis.

Applications of Oncolytic Virus Therapy

Oncolytic virus therapy holds promise across a wide spectrum of cancers, offering a versatile and adaptable treatment modality. Some of the notable applications of oncolytic virus therapy include:



Melanoma: Melanoma, a type of skin cancer notorious for its aggressive nature and resistance to conventional therapies, has been a primary target for oncolytic virus therapy. Several oncolytic viruses, including talimogene laherparepvec (T-VEC), have demonstrated efficacy in clinical trials for the treatment of advanced melanoma, leading to their approval by regulatory authorities.

Lung Cancer: Lung cancer, the leading cause of cancer-related deaths worldwide, presents a formidable challenge due to its heterogeneity and limited treatment options. Oncolytic viruses such as adenovirus and reovirus are being investigated as potential therapies for lung cancer, either as standalone agents or in combination with other treatment modalities.

Glioblastoma: Glioblastoma, a highly aggressive form of brain cancer, remains notoriously difficult to treat, with conventional therapies offering limited survival benefits. Oncolytic viruses engineered to target glioblastoma cells hold promise as a novel therapeutic strategy, with ongoing clinical trials evaluating their safety and efficacy in this challenging disease setting.

Pancreatic Cancer: Pancreatic cancer is characterized by its aggressive nature and poor prognosis, necessitating the development of novel treatment approaches. Oncolytic virus therapy has emerged as a potential avenue for pancreatic cancer treatment, with preclinical studies demonstrating encouraging results in animal models. Breast Cancer: Breast cancer, one of the most common malignancies affecting women worldwide, encompasses a heterogeneous group of diseases with varying molecular subtypes and clinical behaviors. Oncolytic viruses engineered to target specific molecular pathways implicated in breast cancer progression offer a promising avenue for therapeutic intervention, with ongoing research focused on optimizing their efficacy and safety profiles.

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook and Forecast

The global market for oncolytic virus therapy is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by several factors:



Increasing Incidence of Cancer: The rising prevalence of cancer worldwide, coupled with the limited efficacy of existing treatment modalities in certain cancer types, underscores the need for novel therapeutic approaches such as oncolytic virus therapy.

Advancements in Biotechnology: Technological advancements in genetic engineering, virology, and immunology have facilitated the development of highly potent and selective oncolytic viruses with enhanced therapeutic properties, fueling innovation in the field.

Expanding Clinical Pipeline: The robust clinical pipeline of oncolytic virus therapies, comprising a diverse range of viral platforms and cancer indications, reflects the growing interest and investment in this promising therapeutic approach.

Regulatory Approvals and Market Entry: The approval and commercialization of oncolytic virus therapies for certain indications, such as melanoma, have paved the way for further market penetration and expansion into other cancer types. Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships : Collaborative efforts between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and biotechnology firms are driving research and development initiatives in oncolytic virus therapy, fostering innovation and accelerating the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications.

Key Oncolytic Virus Therapies and Companies



Imlygic - Amgen

Delytact - Daiichi Sankyo

Cretostimogene grenadenorepvec - CG Oncology, Merck & Co., BMS RP-1, RP-2 [different products] - Replimune BMS, Regeneron, Roche



And Many Others

Get a Comprehensive Evaluation of Ongoing Clinical, Commercial, and Regulatory Advancements in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Sector:

Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Dynamics

The landscape of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market is poised for transformation in the foreseeable future. With a burgeoning drug pipeline, Oncolytic Virus Therapy presents a promising opportunity for major corporations to bolster their market presence significantly. This is particularly evident in the emergence of diverse and robust pipelines, which offer ample potential for growth and market expansion.

Moreover, ongoing research is exploring numerous potential therapies aimed at addressing Oncolytic Virus Therapy, underscoring the anticipation of substantial influence on the market throughout the projected period. Additionally, the impending debut of novel therapies boasting enhanced efficacy, coupled with advancements in diagnosis rates, is poised to fuel the expansion of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

Additionally, the trajectory of growth in the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market could encounter impediments such as setbacks and discontinuation of promising therapies, challenges related to affordability, market access, and reimbursement hurdles, as well as a scarcity of healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in this domain.

Scope of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report



The report includes key event summaries, an overview of the target patient demographics, epidemiological projections, market forecasts, insights into patient pathways, and diverse biomarker testing rates.

Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of current and emerging therapies, including insights on the addressable patient population for Oncolytic Virus Therapy.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the Oncolytic Virus Therapy market, covering historical and projected market size, therapy market shares, detailed assumptions, and the rationale behind our analytical approach. The report offers a strategic advantage in business planning by leveraging SWOT analysis, expert insights, and input from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to understand market trends and treatment preferences, thereby influencing and propelling the growth of Oncolytic Virus Therapy.

Explore More About Oncolytic Virus Therapies in Development and Key Competitors in the Domain:

Table of Contents

1. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Key Insights

2. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Report Introduction

3. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Overview at a Glance

4. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Treatment and Management

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Marketed Oncolytic Virus Therapy



10. Emerging Oncolytic Virus Therapy



11. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Analysis (Across 7MM)

12. Oncolytic Virus Therapy Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

To Gain Deeper Insights into the Scope of the Reports and Key Coverage Areas, Download the Sample PDF:









About

DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform

PharmDelve.

Other Trending Reports By DelveInsight

Essential Thrombocythemia Market

"Essential Thrombocythemia Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Essential Thrombocythemia market size, share, trends, and growth analysis in the seven major markets (i.e. the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. Moreover, it also covers the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the Essential Thrombocythemia market.

Media Contact

Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP

Contact Person: Shruti Thakur

Email: Send Email

Address: 304 S. Jones Blvd #2432

City: Las Vegas

State: NV

Country: United States

Website:

