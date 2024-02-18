(MENAFN- GetNews)





The Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market size is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, largely driven by heightened R&D endeavors across the 7MM. Furthermore, the competitive landscape remains relatively sparse, indicating that the regulatory approval process is likely to necessitate extensive clinical trials to establish both safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Insights report offers a thorough understanding of prevailing treatment protocols, emerging therapies, individual therapy market shares, and the projected market size for Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) from 2019 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by 2032.

Prominent companies in the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) sector, including Gilead Sciences, Genentech (Roche subsidiary), Secura Bio, Verastem, Novartis, are actively pioneering the development of innovative Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks), with potential market availability anticipated in the forthcoming years. Some notable Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) include ZYDELIG, inavolisib, COPIKTRA, Piqray, alongside others in the market.

Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Overview

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinases (PI3Ks) are a family of lipid kinases that play pivotal roles in cellular signaling pathways, governing fundamental processes such as cell growth, proliferation, survival, and metabolism. Discovered in the 1980s, PI3Ks have since emerged as central players in the regulation of diverse cellular functions, exerting their effects through the generation of lipid second messengers known as phosphoinositides.

Mechanism of Action

The mechanism of action of PI3Ks revolves around their ability to phosphorylate phosphoinositide lipids at the 3-position of the inositol ring, thereby generating phosphatidylinositol-3,4,5-trisphosphate (PIP3) from phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate (PIP2). This enzymatic activity is triggered in response to extracellular stimuli, such as growth factors, cytokines, and hormones, which engage cell surface receptors and initiate downstream signaling cascades.

Upon activation, PI3Ks recruit and phosphorylate downstream effector proteins, most notably protein kinase B (Akt), leading to its activation and subsequent phosphorylation of target proteins involved in cell growth and survival. Additionally, PIP3 serves as a docking site for other signaling proteins containing pleckstrin homology (PH) domains, enabling their recruitment to the plasma membrane and activation.

The activation of PI3K/Akt signaling pathway promotes cell proliferation, inhibits apoptosis, enhances cell migration, and regulates cellular metabolism, thereby exerting profound effects on cellular physiology and contributing to the development and progression of various diseases.

Applications of Phosphoinositide 3-Kinases (PI3Ks) in Diseases

The dysregulation of PI3K signaling has been implicated in a wide range of diseases, including cancer, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders. Consequently, targeting PI3Ks and their downstream effectors has emerged as a promising therapeutic strategy across multiple disease contexts. Some notable applications include:



Cancer: Aberrant activation of PI3K signaling is a hallmark of many cancer types, driving oncogenic processes such as cell proliferation, survival, angiogenesis, and metastasis. Consequently, PI3K inhibitors have garnered significant interest as anticancer agents, either as monotherapies or in combination with other targeted therapies or chemotherapy regimens.

Autoimmune Disorders: In autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, multiple sclerosis, and systemic lupus erythematosus, dysregulated immune responses lead to tissue inflammation and damage. Targeting PI3K signaling pathways offers a potential approach to modulate immune cell function and attenuate autoimmune pathology.

Metabolic Disorders: Insulin signaling pathways rely on PI3K-mediated activation of Akt to regulate glucose uptake, glycogen synthesis, and lipid metabolism. Dysregulation of PI3K/Akt signaling contributes to insulin resistance and metabolic disorders such as type 2 diabetes and obesity, highlighting the therapeutic potential of PI3K modulators in managing metabolic dysfunction.

Cardiovascular Diseases: PI3K signaling plays a critical role in cardiovascular homeostasis, regulating processes such as angiogenesis, vascular tone, and cardiac contractility. Dysregulated PI3K/Akt signaling has been implicated in various cardiovascular disorders, including myocardial infarction, heart failure, and atherosclerosis, making PI3Ks attractive targets for therapeutic intervention. Neurological Disorders: In the central nervous system, PI3K signaling is involved in neuronal development, synaptic plasticity, and neuronal survival. Dysregulation of PI3K/Akt/mTOR signaling has been implicated in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), suggesting potential therapeutic avenues for disease modification.

Phosphoinositide 3-Kinases (PI3Ks) Market Outlook and Forecast

The market for PI3K inhibitors and modulators is poised for significant growth, driven by several factors:



Expanding Therapeutic Landscape: The growing understanding of PI3K signaling pathways and their roles in disease pathogenesis has fueled the development of novel therapeutics targeting PI3Ks and related pathways, leading to an expanding pipeline of drug candidates across various disease indications.

Oncology Dominance: In the oncology sector, PI3K inhibitors have garnered considerable attention as potential cancer therapeutics, with multiple agents undergoing clinical evaluation across different cancer types. The approval of several PI3K inhibitors for specific indications, such as breast cancer and lymphoma, has paved the way for further market expansion and adoption.

Investment and Collaboration: Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic research institutions are actively engaged in research and development efforts aimed at discovering and developing PI3K-targeted therapies, driving investment and collaborative initiatives in the field.

Precision Medicine: The advent of precision medicine approaches, including biomarker-driven patient stratification and personalized treatment regimens, is shaping the clinical development and commercialization of PI3K inhibitors, with a focus on identifying patient populations most likely to benefit from these therapies. Regulatory Landscape: Regulatory approvals and favorable reimbursement policies play a crucial role in shaping market dynamics and facilitating market access for PI3K-targeted therapies, with regulatory agencies closely evaluating the safety, efficacy, and clinical utility of these agents across different disease indications.

Key Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Therapies and Companies



ZYDELIG - GILEAD Sciences

Inavolisib - Genentech (Roche subsidiary)

COPIKTRA - Secura Bio, Verastem Piqray - Novartis

And Many More

Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Dynamics

The landscape of the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market is poised for transformation in the foreseeable future. With a burgeoning drug pipeline, Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) presents a promising opportunity for major corporations to bolster their market presence significantly. This is particularly evident in the emergence of diverse and robust pipelines, which offer ample potential for growth and market expansion.

Moreover, ongoing research is exploring numerous potential therapies aimed at addressing Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks), underscoring the anticipation of substantial influence on the market throughout the projected period. Additionally, the impending debut of novel therapies boasting enhanced efficacy, coupled with advancements in diagnosis rates, is poised to fuel the expansion of the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

Additionally, the trajectory of growth in the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market could encounter impediments such as setbacks and discontinuation of promising therapies, challenges related to affordability, market access, and reimbursement hurdles, as well as a scarcity of healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in this domain.

Scope of the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Report



The report includes key event summaries, an overview of the target patient demographics, epidemiological projections, market forecasts, insights into patient pathways, and diverse biomarker testing rates.

Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of current and emerging therapies, including insights on the addressable patient population for Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks).

The report includes an in-depth examination of the Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) market, covering historical and projected market size, therapy market shares, detailed assumptions, and the rationale behind our analytical approach. The report offers a strategic advantage in business planning by leveraging SWOT analysis, expert insights, and input from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to understand market trends and treatment preferences, thereby influencing and propelling the growth of Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks).

Table of Contents

1. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Key Insights

2. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Report Introduction

3. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Overview at a Glance

4. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Treatment and Management

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Marketed Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks)



10. Emerging Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks)



11. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Analysis (Across 7MM)

12. Phosphoinositide 3-kinases (PI3Ks) Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

