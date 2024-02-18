(MENAFN- GetNews)



The CD-38 market size is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, largely driven by heightened R&D endeavors across the 7MM. Furthermore, the competitive landscape remains relatively sparse, indicating that the regulatory approval process is likely to necessitate extensive clinical trials to establish both safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's CD-38 Market Insights Report offers a thorough understanding of prevailing treatment protocols, emerging therapies, individual therapy market shares, and the projected market size for CD-38 from 2019 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the CD-38 Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the CD-38 market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by 2032.

Prominent companies in the CD-38 sector, including Ipsen, Janssen Biotech (a subsidiary of J&J), Sanofi, Pfizer, GSK, are actively pioneering the development of innovative CD-38, with potential market availability anticipated in the forthcoming years. Some notable CD-38s include Tazverik, DARZALEX, Sarclisa, Elrexfio, Blenrep, alongside others in the market.

CD-38 Overview

CD38, also known as cyclic ADP ribose hydrolase, is a transmembrane glycoprotein expressed on the surface of various immune cells, including B cells, T cells, natural killer cells, and dendritic cells. It belongs to the family of ectoenzymes and plays diverse roles in immune regulation, cellular signaling, and metabolism. Initially identified as a cell surface marker on lymphocytes, CD38 has since been implicated in a myriad of physiological and pathological processes.

CD38 Mechanism of Action

The mechanism of action of CD38 is multifaceted, encompassing enzymatic activity, signal transduction, and modulation of cellular functions. Key aspects of CD38's mechanism of action include:



Enzymatic Activity: CD38 functions as both an ectoenzyme and a receptor, catalyzing the conversion of nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+) into cyclic adenosine diphosphate ribose (cADPR) and adenosine diphosphate ribose (ADPR). This enzymatic activity regulates intracellular calcium signaling and influences cellular processes such as cell activation, proliferation, and apoptosis.

Cellular Signaling: Through its enzymatic products cADPR and ADPR, CD38 participates in the regulation of calcium mobilization and intracellular calcium fluxes, which are essential for various cellular functions, including immune cell activation, cytokine secretion, and cytotoxicity.

Immune Modulation: CD38 serves as a co-stimulatory molecule and regulator of immune cell function, modulating T cell activation, differentiation, and cytokine production. It also plays a role in B cell maturation, antibody production, and regulatory T cell (Treg) function, thereby influencing immune responses and tolerance. Metabolic Regulation: In addition to its role in calcium signaling, CD38-derived metabolites such as cADPR and ADPR participate in NAD+ metabolism and energy homeostasis, influencing cellular metabolism and redox balance.

Overall, the intricate interplay of CD38-mediated enzymatic activity, cellular signaling, and immune modulation contributes to its diverse functional roles in health and disease.

Applications of CD38 in Diseases

The involvement of CD38 in immune regulation and cellular signaling underscores its significance in various disease contexts. Some notable applications of CD38 in diseases include:



Multiple Myeloma: CD38 has emerged as a therapeutic target in multiple myeloma, a hematological malignancy characterized by the clonal proliferation of plasma cells. Monoclonal antibodies targeting CD38, such as daratumumab and isatuximab, have shown efficacy in the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, either as monotherapy or in combination with other agents.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): CD38 expression is elevated in a subset of patients with CLL, a B cell malignancy characterized by the accumulation of mature B lymphocytes. CD38-targeted therapies, including monoclonal antibodies and antibody-drug conjugates, are being evaluated for their potential to improve outcomes in CLL patients, particularly those with high CD38 expression levels.

Autoimmune Disorders: Dysregulated CD38 expression and function have been implicated in autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and inflammatory bowel disease. Targeting CD38-mediated immune dysregulation holds promise as a therapeutic approach to modulate immune responses and attenuate autoimmune pathology.

Infectious Diseases: CD38 has been implicated in host-pathogen interactions and immune responses to infectious agents, including HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria. Understanding the role of CD38 in immune defense mechanisms against pathogens may inform the development of novel therapeutic strategies and vaccines for infectious diseases. Neurodegenerative Disorders: Emerging evidence suggests a potential link between CD38 expression and neuroinflammation in neurodegenerative disorders such as Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease. Modulating CD38-mediated immune responses and neuroinflammatory processes may represent a therapeutic avenue for neuroprotection and disease modification.

CD38 Market Outlook and Forecast

The market for CD38-targeted therapies is poised for significant growth, driven by several factors:



Clinical Validation: The clinical success of CD38-targeted monoclonal antibodies such as daratumumab and isatuximab in multiple myeloma has established CD38 as a validated therapeutic target, paving the way for further development and commercialization of CD38-directed therapies across various disease indications.

Expanding Indications: Ongoing clinical trials are exploring the utility of CD38-targeted therapies in additional hematological malignancies, autoimmune diseases, and solid tumors, expanding the potential market opportunities for CD38-targeted agents beyond multiple myeloma and CLL.

Biosimilar Competition: The entry of biosimilar versions of CD38-targeted monoclonal antibodies into the market is expected to drive competition and price erosion, creating opportunities for cost savings and increased access to therapy for patients.

Combination Therapies: The exploration of combination therapies involving CD38-targeted agents with other immunomodulatory agents, targeted therapies, and conventional chemotherapeutic agents holds promise for synergistic therapeutic effects and improved clinical outcomes, driving market growth and adoption. Global Expansion: The global reach of CD38-targeted therapies is expanding, with regulatory approvals and market launches in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, contributing to market growth and accessibility.

Key CD-38 Therapies and Companies



Tazverik - Ipsen

DARZALEX - Janssen Biotech (a subsidiary of J&J)

Sarclisa - Sanofi

Elrexfio - Pfizer Blenrep - GSK

And Many Others

CD-38 Market Dynamics

The landscape of the CD-38 market is poised for transformation in the foreseeable future. With a burgeoning drug pipeline, CD-38 presents a promising opportunity for major corporations to bolster their market presence significantly. This is particularly evident in the emergence of diverse and robust pipelines, which offer ample potential for growth and market expansion.

Moreover, ongoing research is exploring numerous potential therapies aimed at addressing CD-38, underscoring the anticipation of substantial influence on the market throughout the projected period. Additionally, the impending debut of novel therapies boasting enhanced efficacy, coupled with advancements in diagnosis rates, is poised to fuel the expansion of the CD-38 market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

Additionally, the trajectory of growth in the CD-38 market could encounter impediments such as setbacks and discontinuation of promising therapies, challenges related to affordability, market access, and reimbursement hurdles, as well as a scarcity of healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in this domain.

The report includes key event summaries, an overview of the target patient demographics, epidemiological projections, market forecasts, insights into patient pathways, and diverse biomarker testing rates.

Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of current and emerging therapies, including insights on the addressable patient population for CD-38.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the CD-38 market, covering historical and projected market size, therapy market shares, detailed assumptions, and the rationale behind our analytical approach. The report offers a strategic advantage in business planning by leveraging SWOT analysis, expert insights, and input from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to understand market trends and treatment preferences, thereby influencing and propelling the growth of CD-38.

