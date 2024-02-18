(MENAFN- GetNews)





"DelveInsight Business Research LLP"The CD-20 market size is anticipated to grow in the upcoming years, largely driven by heightened R&D endeavors across the 7MM. Furthermore, the competitive landscape remains relatively sparse, indicating that the regulatory approval process is likely to necessitate extensive clinical trials to establish both safety and efficacy.

DelveInsight's CD-20 Market Insights report offers a thorough understanding of prevailing treatment protocols, emerging therapies, individual therapy market shares, and the projected market size for CD-20 from 2019 to 2032. The market analysis is segmented across the 7MM, encompassing the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Key Takeaways from the CD-20 Market Report



According to DelveInsight's analysis, the CD-20 market is expected to exhibit substantial growth, with a significant Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) projected by 2032.

Prominent companies in the CD-20 sector, including TG Therapeutics, Genentech (Roche subsidiary), Genmab, Abbvie, Regeneron, are actively pioneering the development of innovative CD-20, with potential market availability anticipated in the forthcoming years. Some notable CD-20s include Briumvi, Ocrevus, Epkinly, Odronextamab, alongside others in the market.

CD-20 Overview

CD-20, also known as B-lymphocyte antigen CD20, is a cell surface protein expressed primarily on B cells, a type of white blood cell that plays a crucial role in the immune system's defense against pathogens. CD-20 is involved in B cell development, activation, and differentiation, making it a key target for therapeutic interventions aimed at modulating immune responses.

CD-20 Mechanism of Action

The mechanism of action of CD-20-targeted therapies revolves around the specific binding and depletion of CD-20-expressing B cells, leading to immunomodulation and therapeutic effects. Key aspects of CD-20's mechanism of action include:



Antibody-Mediated Depletion: CD-20-targeted monoclonal antibodies, such as rituximab, obinutuzumab, and ofatumumab, bind to CD-20-expressing B cells, triggering antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC), complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC), and phagocytosis by immune cells. This results in the depletion of B cells from circulation and lymphoid tissues, leading to a reduction in autoimmune responses and inflammation.

Modulation of Immune Responses: By depleting CD-20-expressing B cells, CD-20-targeted therapies modulate immune responses, including antibody production, cytokine secretion, and antigen presentation. This immunomodulatory effect is particularly beneficial in autoimmune diseases characterized by dysregulated B cell activation and antibody-mediated tissue damage. Induction of Apoptosis: CD-20 engagement by monoclonal antibodies can trigger signaling pathways leading to apoptosis (programmed cell death) in B cells, further contributing to B cell depletion and therapeutic efficacy. This apoptotic mechanism complements the cytotoxic effects mediated by immune effector cells and complements.

Applications of CD-20 in Diseases

CD-20-targeted therapies have demonstrated efficacy across a spectrum of diseases, including hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and transplant-related complications. Some notable applications of CD-20-targeted therapies include:



Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL): CD-20-targeted monoclonal antibodies, such as rituximab, have revolutionized the treatment of NHL, a group of malignancies arising from lymphoid tissues. Rituximab, either alone or in combination with chemotherapy, is used as frontline therapy for various subtypes of NHL, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and mantle cell lymphoma.

Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL): CD-20-targeted monoclonal antibodies, including rituximab and obinutuzumab, have demonstrated efficacy in CLL, a common type of leukemia characterized by the accumulation of mature B lymphocytes. These antibodies, often combined with chemotherapy or other targeted agents, improve outcomes and prolong survival in CLL patients.

Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA): CD-20-targeted therapies have shown efficacy in the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune disorder characterized by chronic inflammation and joint damage. Rituximab, in combination with methotrexate or other disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), is used to reduce disease activity and improve functional outcomes in RA patients refractory to conventional therapies.

Multiple Sclerosis (MS): CD-20-targeted therapies, such as rituximab and ocrelizumab, have demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of multiple sclerosis, a chronic inflammatory demyelinating disorder of the central nervous system. These antibodies, administered intravenously, reduce relapse rates, delay disease progression, and alleviate neurological symptoms in MS patients. Kidney Transplant Rejection: CD-20-targeted therapies have shown promise in the prevention and treatment of kidney transplant rejection, particularly antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) characterized by donor-specific antibody (DSA) production and B cell activation. Rituximab, as part of immunosuppressive regimens, reduces DSA levels and improves graft survival in kidney transplant recipients.

CD-20 Market Outlook and Forecast

The market for CD-20-targeted therapies is poised for significant growth, driven by several factors:



Clinical Validation: The clinical success of CD-20-targeted monoclonal antibodies in NHL, CLL, autoimmune diseases, and transplant medicine has established CD-20 as a validated therapeutic target, paving the way for further development and commercialization of CD-20-directed therapies.

Expanded Indications: Ongoing clinical trials are exploring the utility of CD-20-targeted therapies in additional disease indications, including other hematological malignancies, autoimmune disorders, and solid tumors, expanding the potential market opportunities for CD-20-targeted agents beyond existing indications.

Biosimilar Competition: The entry of biosimilar versions of CD-20-targeted monoclonal antibodies into the market is expected to drive competition and price erosion, creating opportunities for cost savings and increased access to therapy for patients.

Combination Therapies: The exploration of combination therapies involving CD-20-targeted agents with other immunomodulatory agents, targeted therapies, and conventional chemotherapeutic agents holds promise for synergistic therapeutic effects and improved clinical outcomes, driving market growth and adoption. Global Expansion: The global reach of CD-20-targeted therapies is expanding, with regulatory approvals and market launches in various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America, contributing to market growth and accessibility.

Key CD-20 Therapies and Companies



Briumvi - TG Therapeutics

Ocrevus - Genentech (Roche subsidiary)

Epkinly - Genmab, Abbvie Odronextamab - Regeneron

And Many Others

CD-20 Market Dynamics

The landscape of the CD-20 market is poised for transformation in the foreseeable future. With a burgeoning drug pipeline, CD-20 presents a promising opportunity for major corporations to bolster their market presence significantly. This is particularly evident in the emergence of diverse and robust pipelines, which offer ample potential for growth and market expansion.

Moreover, ongoing research is exploring numerous potential therapies aimed at addressing CD-20, underscoring the anticipation of substantial influence on the market throughout the projected period. Additionally, the impending debut of novel therapies boasting enhanced efficacy, coupled with advancements in diagnosis rates, is poised to fuel the expansion of the CD-20 market across the 7MM (Seven Major Markets).

Additionally, the trajectory of growth in the CD-20 market could encounter impediments such as setbacks and discontinuation of promising therapies, challenges related to affordability, market access, and reimbursement hurdles, as well as a scarcity of healthcare professionals with specialized expertise in this domain.

Scope of the CD-20 Market Report



The report includes key event summaries, an overview of the target patient demographics, epidemiological projections, market forecasts, insights into patient pathways, and diverse biomarker testing rates.

Furthermore, the report provides comprehensive coverage of current and emerging therapies, including insights on the addressable patient population for CD-20.

The report includes an in-depth examination of the CD-20 market, covering historical and projected market size, therapy market shares, detailed assumptions, and the rationale behind our analytical approach. The report offers a strategic advantage in business planning by leveraging SWOT analysis, expert insights, and input from key opinion leaders (KOLs) to understand market trends and treatment preferences, thereby influencing and propelling the growth of CD-20.

Table of Contents

1. CD-20 Market Key Insights

2. CD-20 Market Report Introduction

3. CD-20 Market Overview at a Glance

4. CD-20 Market Executive Summary

5. Disease Background and Overview

6. CD-20 Treatment and Management

7. Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Patient Journey

9. Marketed CD-20



10. Emerging CD-20



11. CD-20 Market Analysis (Across 7MM)

12. CD-20 Market Outlook

13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies

14. KOL Views

15. Unmet Needs

16. SWOT Analysis

17. Appendix

18. DelveInsight Capabilities

19. Disclaimer

20. About DelveInsight

About

DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

