In a celebration of innovation, resilience, and creativity, Starcentral Media Group proudly introduces the Movers and Shakers for February 2024. This carefully curated list spotlights entrepreneurs, models, brands, and rising stars whose remarkable contributions are set to leave an indelible mark on the landscape in the coming year.

The heartbeat of industries resonates with the relentless spirit of entrepreneurs who dare to dream big. Among them, Dr. DL Wallace, Lili Liu, Merven Virueda, Elton A. Hollis III, Guruji Shrii Arnav, and Mark Coronel have emerged as trailblazers, steering their ventures toward uncharted territories. Each has demonstrated exemplary leadership, resilience, and groundbreaking initiatives that position them as key players in their respective fields.

In the realm of fashion and beauty, certain individuals and brands are poised to redefine industry standards. Bailey Martin, Candice Tarrant, Eisha Hobson, and Lola Swadling have graced runways, captured hearts, and are set to challenge conventions. Their journeys are more than just catwalks and photoshoots; they represent a paradigm shift in the perception of beauty and style. In the captivating world of cinema, actor Kian Kavousi has taken center stage. His performance transcends screens, leaving audiences captivated and critics applauding.

In the dynamic landscape of beauty and skincare, PMCREATE has distinguished itself through groundbreaking products, services, and strategic vision. This brand is not just making waves but setting new standards of excellence and pushing the boundaries of innovation.

As the Movers and Shakers of February 2024 continue to weave their narratives, Starcentral Media Group invites readers and industry enthusiasts to join this celebration. Let's take a closer look at the visionaries who are set to shape and redefine the future.

Elton A. Hollis III is the entrepreneur behind the cover of MoneyCentral Magazine (January 2024 issue)

Elton A. Hollis III, the dynamic entrepreneur and owner of Hol-Tech Resources, LLC, is making waves in the business world as a sought-after consultant and influential figure in the Safety, Quality, and Compliance realms, with a career spanning over 25 years in the Oil and Gas Construction field.

Guruji Shrii Arnav is the entrepreneur behind the cover of Sassy & Co Magazine (January 2024 issue)

The distinguished Guruji Shrii Arnav of Gemstoneuniverse, is renowned as the Grandmaster, Mentor of Mentors, and Father of Astro Gemology.

Suyasta Budhathoki is the entrepreneur behind the cover of Global Millionaire Magazine (February 2024 issue)

Suyasta Budhathoki is a Registered Migration Agent and the CEO of SNS Migration and Education Services - a guiding light of reliability and excellence in the intricate realms of education and migration.

PMCREATE is the brand behind the cover of StarCentral Magazine (February 2024 issue)

In the dynamic landscape of beauty and skincare, where numerous brands vie for attention, PMCREATE emerges as an unmistakable player, capturing the essence of elegance and sophistication. PMCREATE is more than just a beauty brand; it is a tribute to the founder, Mr. J's, unwavering desire to preserve the timeless beauty of his mother.

Dr. DL Wallace is the entrepreneur behind the cover of MoneyCentral Magazine (November 2023 issue)

Dr. DL Wallace is a seasoned expert in the field of Soft Skills Training and Development. His journey as the CEO and Founder of Success Training Institute (STI) has not only transformed individuals and organizations but has also earned him global recognition in the education technology sector.

Mark Coronel is the entrepreneur behind the cover of MoneyCentral Magazine (December 2023 issue)

Mark Coronel, Sales Director at Cubecorp Projects Pty Ltd, is a distinguished figure in the real estate industry, boasting 17 years of expertise, strategic thinking, and a genuine commitment to client needs.

Merven Virueda is the entrepreneur behind the cover of StarCentral Magazine (December 2023 issue)

Merven Virueda, Parramatta Community College's Marketing and Programs Manager, stands as a beacon of creativity and expertise in the dynamic worlds of marketing, sales, and entertainment.

Kian Kavousi is the actor behind the cover of FilmCentral Magazine (December 2023 issue)

In the realm of the entertainment industry, Kian Kavousi emerges as a luminary, showcasing profound skill and versatility that has etched an illustrious path. His enduring impact on the small screen, silver screen, and theatre stages has left an indelible mark, garnering recognition and acclaim.

Lili Liu is the rising star behind the cover of StarCentral Magazine (November 2023 issue)

Lili Liu laid the foundation for“Lili's Creative Space,” a haven for music creation and the nurturing of the next generation of young performers. Over the course of nine years, she not only solidified her reputation as an exceptional musician but also emerged as a revered mentor and teacher.

Lola Swadling is the emerging model behind the cover of Model & Mode Magazine (December 2023 issue)

Lola Sofia Swadling is a resident from the eastern suburbs of Sydney who has already distinguished herself as a compassionate and enthusiastic individual with a passion for making a positive impact on the world.

Candice Tarrant and Eisha Hobson are the emerging models behind the cover of StarCentral Kids Magazine (November 2023 issue)

Eisha Joy Hobson, with Australian and Pinay heritage, and Candice Tyra Geonzon Tarrant, a teenage beauty from the Filipino Australian community, are making waves in the world of beauty pageantry.

Bailey Martin is the model behind the cover of StarCentral Magazine (January 2024 issue)

Bailey Martin, a rising star in the modelling scene, has emerged victorious, securing the prestigious Mr. Runway Supermodel Australia 2023 title. The win marks a remarkable achievement in Bailey's budding career.

