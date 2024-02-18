Ideal Homes TV Unveils Fresh Look For 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews) Embark on an exciting journey with Ideal Homes Portugal as we launch into 2024 with Series 13 of our popular Algarve lifestyle and property show IHTV! Explore fantastic features and meet friendly new faces. Don't miss out on any of the action or exclusive deals.

Celebrating 12 successful series and over 70 captivating episodes, Ideal Homes Portugal proudly presents Series 13 of its popular on-demand property and lifestyle show, IHTV.

The revamped edition boasts a fresh format, dynamic personalities, and enticing properties, investment opportunities, and locations to explore.

Guiding viewers through this exciting journey are seasoned QVC presenter and IHTV frontman John Baker-Malpas, along with the newest addition to the team, guest presenter Magda Baptista.

Magda, a successful Portuguese-Canadian health and wellness specialist and real estate investor from Montreal, shares her excitement for joining IHTV, saying:“I'm thrilled to be part of the show. I love coming to the Algarve and I know there are great investment opportunities here. I want to bring a fresh perspective from an investor's point of view to this amazing team.”

The refreshed series remains committed to showcasing the finest aspects of the Algarve, spanning lifestyle and properties while introducing innovative features to enrich the viewing experience.

Ideal Homes Portugal founder Chris White explains, "We're introducing a number of new faces from around the world, experts in their respective fields, and highlighting a plethora of novel activities and investment prospects in and around the Algarve.

“We'll also be following the stories of our clients on their quest for an Algarve property. I'm thrilled for Ideal Homes TV to be back on and about the new format. It's exciting and fresh.”

As the journey unfolds, guests join John and Magda in their pursuit of the perfect Algarve property, immersing themselves in the region's renowned activities and attributes.

Magda adds:“As a Portuguese descendant, I often visited the Algarve in the summer with my family, and I keep coming back to escape the Canadian cold. Portugal's safety makes it my top choice for both investment and leisure. The diverse organic foods, great weather, and affordable travel within Portugal and to other European countries all appeal to me.

“Portugal's cost of living is also lower than Canada and places like Florida, where prices have skyrocketed; and it still offers attractive properties and opportunities.”

With a subscriber base exceeding 12,000 and a new episode released weekly, IHTV continues to captivate audiences. See for new and previous episodes, or subscribe at: .

