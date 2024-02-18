Bonnie Bley Shares Powerful Exposé On The Tragic Plight Of Missing And Murdered Indigenous Women In Big Horn County

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Author Bonnie Bley goes into the heart-wrenching reality of missing and murdered Indigenous women in her impactful work, Stolen Voices: Missing and Murdered in Big Horn County . Raised in Big Horn County, MT, Bonnie's insightful narrative sheds light on the harrowing epidemic plaguing the region, particularly in Indian Country.

The book opens with the tragic case of Selena Not Afraid, who fell victim to this hidden epidemic on New Year's Day 2020, disappearing without a trace under mysterious circumstances. Despite intensive searches, her body was discovered 20 days later in an open field. The local sheriff hastily labeled her death as accidental hypothermia , a cause of death that, as the book reveals, appears distressingly common in Crow Indian Country.

Stolen Voices goes beyond Selena's case, compellingly recounting the stories of several young Native American Indians who have gone missing or been brutally murdered in Big Horn County. The book serves as a call to action and also as a platform for the first-hand perspectives of the family members of Crow and Northern Cheyenne tribal members who have suffered these heart-wrenching losses.

Bonnie's work sparks outrage within the community by highlighting the lack of answers surrounding these disappearances and the questionable causes of their deaths. Stolen Voices raises awareness about this deeply entrenched issue and showcases the dedicated efforts of those working tirelessly to make a difference in Indian Country. The book aims to reduce instances of violence against Native women and brings to light the broader societal issues at the core of this hidden epidemic, which is slowly gaining the momentum it deserves.

About the Author

Bonnie Bley, a native of Wyoming with roots in Hardin, MT, has crafted a compelling narrative in Stolen Voices . Drawing on her formative years in Big Horn County, Bonnie writes a heartfelt exploration of the struggles and losses faced by the Indigenous community. Despite making Minnesota her home, she remains deeply connected to the roots that shaped her identity. Bonnie's educational journey, spanning Aberdeen, SD, and Bloomington, MN, has culminated in this powerful exposé that sheds light on a critical issue affecting her hometown.







