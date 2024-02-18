(MENAFN- GetNews) Azhari LLC is pleased to announce the selection of Sami Azhari to 2024 Illinois Superlawyers for White Collar Criminal Defense. Superlawyers is a trusted legal ranking guide that uses peer nominations and multistage vetting. Sami Azhari was a Rising Star in Illinois for 8 consecutive years from 2015 to 2022, an honor given to the top 2.5% of attorneys in the State of Illinois who are under 40. He was also a Superlawyer in 2023 for White Collar Criminal Defense.





Azhari LLC is pleased to announce the selection of Sami Azhari to 2024 Illinois Superlawyers for White Collar Criminal Defense.

Superlawyers is a trusted legal ranking guide that uses peer nominations and multistage vetting. Sami Azhari was a Rising Star in Illinois for 8 consecutive years from 2015 to 2022, an honor given to the top 2.5% of attorneys in the State of Illinois who are under 40. He was also a Superlawyer in 2023 for White Collar Criminal Defense.

Immediately upon turning 40, Sami Azhari was named as a Superlawyer, which is a designation given to no more than the top 5% of attorneys in Illinois.

Sami Azhari has been representing criminal defendants his entire career. Having practiced in large cities like Chicago and Los Angeles, he now has a boutique law firm focusing on federal and white collar criminal litigation across the country. His clients are pleased with his results, which include acquittals, dismissals, and persuading the government not to bring charges.

He has been published numerous times on issues of white collar criminal defense, including Law360 and The Champion, the journal for the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers.



He focuses his practice on financial fraud cases, including, wire fraud, bank fraud, as well as PPP fraud and SBA loan fraud. He is currently handling a multistate money laundering investigation and is representing a defendant in one of the largest cryptocurrency fraud cases currently filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Azhari LLC

30 N La Salle St Suite 2140, Chicago, IL 60602

312-626-2871

