A Compass For Personal Growth: ‘TABS: Therapy Accountability Book’ By Danisha Reed

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Feb 15, 2024 - In 'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book ,' Danisha Reed takes readers on a profound and thought-provoking journey of self-discovery and personal transformation. As a licensed professional counselor and a mother of four, the author draws on her extensive counseling experience, seamlessly blending it with her passion for inner healing and growth.

'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book,' by Danisha Reed, is an empowering guide that serves as a compass for those navigating their therapeutic journeys. The author's empathetic writing style, coupled with personal anecdotes, not only demystifies complex therapeutic concepts but also makes them easily understandable. This unique approach creates a bridge between the professional expertise of the author and the lived experiences of the readers, building a deeper connection and understanding.

Throughout the book, Danisha Reed demonstrates a genuine dedication to helping individuals unlock their inner strength and improve their lives. Her expertise, warmth, and wisdom shine through every page, creating a sense of companionship for readers embarking on the challenging path of self-improvement and healing. The author not only imparts knowledge but also shares the emotional and transformative aspects of her own journey, making the book a relatable and authentic guide.

This groundbreaking book invites readers to set on a journey of self-assessment, exploring key elements of their therapeutic experiences, including readiness for change, openness to recommendations and interventions, thoughts and feelings about the topics discussed, reluctance in sharing personal thoughts, and receptivity to the self-work assigned to their progress.

Danisha Reed's ability to blend professional insights with personal narratives makes 'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book' an invaluable resource for those ready to embark on their journey toward a more empowered and authentic self.

In addition to her latest release, Danisha Reed has authored several other impactful books, including 'Love Letters From Ishra: The Power of Transparency' and 'You Are Worth It! 30-Day Awareness Tool for Men and Women who desire marriage.'



'TABS: Therapy Accountability Book,' by Danisha Reed, is available on Amazon, so don't forget to grab your copy. It can also be purchased through major online retailers and at .

About the Author:

Danisha Reed is a licensed professional counselor and SUGAR Counseling, LLC owner in Atlantic County, New Jersey. She is the proud mother of four incredible children who inspire her daily. Having many years of counseling experience, personally and professionally, God has blessed her with the following:

A FIERY PURSUIT

FOR making God Accessible and Tangible

A FIERY PURPOSE

FOR making Inner Healing Achievable and Practical

A FIERY PASSION

FOR empowering marriages to be Sustainable and joyful

For more information about the author and her other books, please visit website

Follow SUGAR Counseling, LLC on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram @sugarcounseling

Additional Books by SUGAR Counseling, LLC



Love Letters From Ishra: The Power of Transparency (2016)

You are Worth It! 30-Day Awareness Tool for Men and Women who desire marriage (2018)





COMING SOON!



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred (2023)



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred 75 Decrees For Married Couples (2023)



The Invitation: Keeping Your Marriage Safe, Secure, and Sacred Workbook for Married Couples (2023)

Lord You Promised!: From the Wilderness to GROW to the Promised Land to GO! (2023) Workbook Companion and Dream Journal



Book Name: TABS: Therapy Accountability Book

Author Name: Danisha Reed

ISBN Number: B0CDK8LK47

Ebook Version: Click Here

Paperback Version: Click Here

Media Contact

Company Name: Amazon Publishing Pros

Contact Person: Amazon Publishing Pros

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-877-992-7638

Country: United States

Website:

