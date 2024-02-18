(MENAFN- GetNews) Forget picture-perfect facades and sanitized narratives. Immerse yourself in the soul of Charleston with Gullah Geechee Black History Tours of Charleston, led by the captivating Chief Godfrey Khill. This isn't a stroll through manicured gardens; it's a powerful journey that unearths the city's hidden truths, challenging perceptions and rewriting the story brick by hidden historical brick.

Step onto the Slave Auction Blocks, they are Not Carriage Steps:

Your journey begins at 188 Meeting Street a the top of the Charleston Slave Auction Mark Steps, not on some romanticized "carriage step." These are the very stones where enslaved people, your Gullah Geechee ancestors, were bought and sold. Feel the weight of history under your feet as Chief Godfrey dispels myths, revealing the undeniable role indigenous native american indians men and women played in building Charleston, not just with their wisdom and labor, but with their spirit and resilience.

Unveiling Untold Stories:

Go beyond the plantations' grand facades. Hear lesser-known narratives of the thriving enslaved community within Charleston itself, their skills rented out like property. Chief Godfrey's insatiable curiosity fuels fresh discoveries, making each tour unique and intellectually stimulating. Ask questions, challenge him – he thrives on dialogue and encourages active engagement.

Meet the Gullah Geechee Family:

This isn't just a black history tour and not simply a slave tour; it's a personal connection. Chief Godfrey KhillGullahJack, a Charleston native and Gullah Geechee descendant full-blooded Barbenyah Ishi, shares his family's experiences, stories passed down through generations. He's not reading the city's old scripts; he's sharing his heritage, his truth. Let the Gullah Geechee spirit wash over you – their strength, their wisdom, their enduring legacy. Hear the words of the ancient ancestors through Chief Godfrey's soulful voice in his Geechie Gullah language, can yah understand dem words dat be comin out his Gullah Geechie mout??!

Walk the Yellow Brick Road, Discover Hidden Treasures:

Follow Chief Godfrey down the actual and the symbolic "yellow brick road," uncovering hidden treasures unseen by most. He'll reveal the "pot of gold" – not material wealth, but the richness of Gullah Geechee melanin, their traditions, and their enduring spirit. Prepare to be surprised, challenged, deeply moved, and forever changed.

More Than a Tour, but it's the Tour You've Always Searched for, its a Transformation:

This experience goes beyond sightseeing. Chief Godfrey ignites empathy and understanding, fostering a deeper connection to the past and its impact on the present. He leaves you with recommended readings, delicious Black-owned restaurants like Emily Meggett's Kitchen and my 3 son's kitchen, and even vegan options. This is an invitation to explore further, support the community, and continue the conversation.

Don't Let Beauty Blind You:

Charleston's allure is undeniable, but beneath the charm lies a complex past. Chief Godfrey doesn't shy away from the horrors of slavery, the Civil War's first shots, or the ongoing struggle for racial justice. He encourages reflection, reminding us that true beauty arises from acknowledging the past and working towards a more just future.

Your Charleston Journey Starts Here:

Join Chief Godfrey on this transformative journey. Experience Charleston's soul, not just its facade. Book your Gullah Geechee Black History Tour today and discover the city's true story, a story whispered in the stones, waiting to be heard. Remember, the first shots of civil war are available, and the Aiken-Rhett House offers a necessary perspective. For a plantation experience that confronts the past, visit Middleton Place. And don't miss the International Gullah Geechee Museum on Edisto Island.

Embrace the uncomfortable truths, celebrate the enduring spirit, and let Charleston's hidden stories come alive. Walk with Chief Godfrey, walk with the Gullah Geechee Chief, and discover the heart of the Holy City.

