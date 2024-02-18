Vanessa Ofori Unveils Indiegogo Campaign For Exclusive Menswear Line

(MENAFN- GetNews) Now Seeking Community Support via Indiegogo, This London based Luxury Menswear Brand is the Future of Ethnic Fashion!

Vanessa Ofori is an exciting new luxury menswear brand from London that is emerging as the future of ethnic fashion . The brand sources its good quality fabrics and fastenings from the United Kingdom and its textiles such as cotton linings and glass beads are sourced from Ghana. To make its impact on the ethnic fashion industry worldwide, the brand has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, and it is welcoming generous community support and backing.



“Our signature style is attention to detail, textiles, and rich heritage.” Said Venassa, the designer of Vanessa Ofori, while introducing this campaign to the Indiegogo community.“In our royalty themed photoshoots, we always have a model styled as a king because our goal is to make our customers look and feel like modern royalty.” She added. The designer also hopes to branch out into womenswear soon and offer the same level of royalty for the women as well.

Vanessa's first menswear collection called 'The Afrocentric Style' was launched 9 years ago at London's Graduate Fashion Week in June 2014, and it was sponsored by British Vogue. The designer hasn't looked back since and has emerged as one of the leading luxury menswear designer for ethnic clothing.

The Indiegogo Campaign is located on the web at:

and backers from around the world can become a part of this project by making generous pledges and donations. Moreover, the goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise a sum of $63,404 and the brand is offering a wide range of rewards for the backers with worldwide shipping. Furthermore, more details are available on the Indiegogo campaign page of the project.

About This Project

