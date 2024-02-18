Stephen Marshall Launches Kickstarter Campaign For His New Thriller

(MENAFN- GetNews) Now Seeking Community Support via Kickstarter, The Unforeseen Enemy is an Up & Coming Book that has the Potential to Become an Epic Movie!

The Unforeseen Enemy is the title of an exciting new creative project by Stephen Marshall in form of a book that has the potential to become an epic thriller movie . The US based software engineer and an athlete has always been passionate about writing and this project is the perfect reflection of that passion to write and create. To make the dream of this project a reality, Stephen has recently launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, where he is welcoming generous community support and backing.

“With your support and cooperation, I will be marketing this book through a multitude of social media, online book clubs, and also sell to book stores.” Said Stephen Marshall, while introducing this project to the Kickstarter community. According to the author, this project could be sold to become a movie not just a book. Stephen is welcoming everyone to support him in publishing this book, and he is offering the signed paperback edition of this exciting new novel as a reward for the backers.

