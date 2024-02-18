Jake Fortina And The Roman Conspiracy By Ralph R. Steinke Is A High-Stakes Political Thriller That Mirrors Real-Life Current Events

(MENAFN- GetNews) Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy is second to none when it comes to high stakes action and non-stop thrills. The book follows Jake Fortina, a U.S. Army officer stationed at the US embassy in Rome who jumps into action against a daunting international security threat and a heinous US domestic terrorism threat emanating from the Embassy. Ringing all too close to current events, the book is as presciently envisioned as it is beautifully realized.







RALPH R.“RICK” STEINKE is the highly acclaimed, multiple award-winning author of Next Mission: US Defense Attaché to France, Major Jake Fortina and the Tier One Threat and Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy.

Steinke has spent a lifetime in US national security roles, including twenty-eight years in the US Army and fourteen years in the Department of Defense. His official duties have taken him from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, to over thirty countries on the Eurasian landmass, including Afghanistan and Ukraine.

Steinke holds master's degrees in West European studies and diplomacy from Indiana and Norwich Universities respectively, and post-graduation certificates in national and international security affairs from Harvard and Stanford Universities.

In addition to writing, Steinke's passions include faith, family, fly fishing, and travel.

This one-on-one interview shares Steinke's background and experience in writing Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy.

Tell us about Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy.

In the sequel to Major Jake Fortina and the Tier One Threat, US Army Lieutenant Colonel Jake Fortina, now married to Italian Carabinieri officer Sara Simonetti, must stop a deadly international security threat directed by a Russian oligarch at the United States, Italy, and democratic Europe. Recently assigned to the US Embassy in Rome, Fortina also confronts a domestic threat developing in the US Embassy's ranks, while the rising specter of global authoritarianism looms in the background.

Predominantly set in the historically rich city of Rome, the book's timely tapestry weaves together a nexus of transnational organized crime, terrorism, and recent US-Russia and Italian political turbulence and history.

What inspired you to write Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy?

As an author, my goal is not only to entertain, but educate and perhaps even enlighten readers, with authentic stories based on my own personal international experiences and places I've resided in.

Through the main character, Jake Fortina, I share what it's like to be a US military attaché serving abroad in US embassies. I also provide readers with a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges of international government and military cooperation to counter various national and international security threats.

To add interest and realism to my books, I also include romance, history (especially recent history), and elements of local culture.

How did your background and experience influence your writing?

With over 28 years of experience as a US Army officer and half of my time served overseas, and 14 years of experience as a US Department of Defense civilian official also assigned overseas, my background is steeped in international security cooperation, military-to-military liaison, military intelligence, and hands-on international affairs. During my last few years of US Department of Defense service, I realized that I might have something of interest to write about, especially stemming from my four years as the US Defense Attaché and Senior US Defense Representative to France.

I also speak three foreign languages, and my educational background in West European studies, diplomacy and national and international security affairs have also enriched my experiences.

As such, my writing serves as a culmination of my public service career and life experience.

What is one message you would like readers to remember?

There are many dedicated people from various branches of government who are serving abroad and working to ensure our national security. In the vast majority of cases, their productive efforts - sometimes even heroic - never make the headlines.

These are not people who kick in doors, or save the day by killing everyone around them. These are dedicated professionals, who apply their wits, resources, and relationships to get the job done, so they, their families, and fellow citizens can sleep safely at night.

In addition to the foregoing, readers will also learn about burgeoning current events including: recent US-Russia political affairs; the inherent challenges facing the NATO Alliance; some Italian and Roman art, culture, and history; as well as the nexus of transnational organized crime, international terrorism, and the potential for domestic terrorism in the United States.







Purchasing the Book

Unputdownable, fast-paced, and emotionally thrilling, Jake Fortina and the Roman Conspiracy is available for sale on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Readers are encouraged to purchase their copy today:

Connect with Rick Steinke

Media Contact

Company Name: Author News Network

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website: authornewsnetwork

