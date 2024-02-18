Burnout’S On The Block, But There’S A Solution: Laia Retreats

(MENAFN- GetNews) A new favorite retreat company has emerged, here to awaken the inner wild of all participants, all while simultaneously healing burnout.

As the world becomes ever busier and overstimulated, a rapidly increasing by-product of the modern rat race has emerged: burnout. Tethered closely to contemporary workplaces that are growing to move to home-based models, employees have noticed the consistently blurring boundaries between professional and personal growth.

Initially, many people jumped at the opportunity to fulfill working requirements from living spaces; there would be no need to dress in office attire, travel costs would be cut, and comfort would reign supreme.

However, according to a survey of 1500 respondents by Mental Health America (MHA) and Flexjobs, 65% of surveyed remote workers reported working more hours than they had while working in the office. Add into the mix having to juggle Zoom calls while parents make school lunches, and one can understand why the broadly welcomed shift may have had a darker underbelly that employers failed to broach.

But, there are ways to firmly re-grasp the reins to a more rejuvenated sense of self. According to the Harvard Business Review, healing burnout consists of four components: prioritizing self-care, shifting your perspective, reducing exposure to job stressors, and seeking out connections. By pivoting energy into those simple pillars, those experiencing burnout can find their way back into enjoying every aspect of their lives - whether it be personal or professional - and rediscover what makes their heart sing.

Laia is a retreat company that aims to help each attendee begin to heal from burnout, set against the backdrop of stunning exotic locations.

Founded by Staacy Cannon, Laia Retreats

focuses on renewing its attendees' spirit through ocean play, wellness rituals, adventures, and creative workshops. After suffering from career fatigue herself, Staacy set about creating a space where people could rediscover their courageous spirit and simultaneously give themselves a moment to catch their breath- a break from the inundation of everyday stressors.

Laia focuses on giving its attendees a bespoke experience while providing them with tools to continue the burnout recovery process upon turning home. Attendees are offered a tasting menu of delectable activities, but nothing is mandatory. Because, at the end of the day, you know what makes you flourish most.

Laia's next two retreats occur this March in Punta Banco, Costa Rica. Located a stone's throw away from world-class surfing breaks, some of the most biodiverse rainforests in the world, and jaw-droppingly gorgeous beaches, a place to unplug, reassess, and heal.

With burnout becoming increasingly recognized as having devastating consequences for employees and employers, it's refreshing to see positive solutions emerging.

