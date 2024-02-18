Exactus Energy Sets New Standards In Solar Permitting Process: Expands Services To Cover 50 States And All Of Canada

(MENAFN- GetNews) Exactus Energy, a leading renewable energy solutions provider, is proud to announce a groundbreaking advancement in its commitment to advancing clean energy infrastructure. The company is unveiling an enhanced suite of services that showcases its expertise in electrical engineering, structural engineering, and site surveys throughout the solar permitting process. Additionally, Exactus Energy is excited to share its expanded presence, now providing services to customers in all 50 states of the United States and across Canada.

Innovative Solar Permitting Process

In a bid to redefine the permitting process, the new, streamlined Exactus Energy electrical engineering services , are integrated with cutting-edge solar engineering solutions. This array of services ensures a seamless and efficient installation process while adhering to the highest industry standards. The company's dedication to excellence is further reflected in its state-of-the-art structural engineering practices, assuring the durability and reliability of solar infrastructure.

To complement these advancements, Exactus Energy solar site surveys are conducted by its highly skilled team of professionals. Using advanced technologies, these surveys analyze geographical and environmental factors, allowing for optimized solar installations tailored to the specific characteristics of each location. This comprehensive approach helps identify potential challenges and mitigate risks, ensuring a smooth and successful solar project implementation.

Expansion Across 50 States and Canada

Building on its success and commitment to sustainability, Exactus Energy Solar Permit Services has expanded its services to cover all 50 states in the United States and the entire Canadian market. This strategic expansion enables Exactus Energy to serve a broader customer base, providing innovative renewable energy solutions to meet the growing demand for clean and sustainable power.

"Expanding our services to all 50 states and Canada represents a significant milestone for Exactus Energy. We are excited to bring our expertise to a wider audience, contributing to the shift towards a greener and more sustainable energy future," said Matt Jaglowitz at Exactus Energy.

Expertise in Structural Engineering: A Cornerstone of Exactus Energy's Professionalism

In the realm of solar energy, Exactus Energy distinguishes itself through the expertise of its solar engineers in structural engineering. As seasoned professionals, our engineers possess a comprehensive understanding of the intricate dynamics involved in installing solar panels on diverse surfaces, be it rooftops or ground-mounted structures.

Their specialized knowledge empowers them to assess the load-bearing capacity of structures, account for environmental variables, and craft robust support systems capable of withstanding varying weather conditions, including wind, snow, and seismic activities.

At Exactus Energy, we pride ourselves on the meticulous consideration of structural integrity in our installations, ensuring not only optimal energy capture but also the enduring reliability and safety of the entire solar energy system. This commitment to marrying efficiency with durability exemplifies our dedication to providing clients with a sustainable and resilient energy solution that stands the test of time.

Commitment to Environmental Stewardship

As a company dedicated to environmental stewardship, Exactus Energy emphasizes the importance of clean energy solutions in mitigating the impacts of climate change. The expanded reach of Exactus Energy allows more communities and businesses across North America to access reliable Exactus Energy solar plans for permits , contributing to a reduction in carbon footprints.

"By expanding our footprint, we aim to make sustainable energy solutions accessible to diverse communities, aligning with our commitment to creating a positive impact on the environment," added Jaglowitz.

Precision in Power: Exactus Energy's Mastery of Electrical Engineering

In the solar energy landscape, Exactus Energy distinguishes itself with a mastery of electrical engineering that underpins our commitment to excellence. Within our team, adept engineers navigate the intricate electrical dynamics inherent in solar installations, orchestrating a seamless integration of cutting-edge solutions.

At Exactus Energy, the prowess of our electrical engineering experts extends beyond conventional boundaries. From optimizing energy conversion pathways to implementing state-of-the-art monitoring and control systems, our engineers sculpt innovative solutions that not only meet industry benchmarks but redefine them.

This unwavering dedication to electrical engineering brilliance forms the cornerstone of our mission to provide clients with precise, efficient, and technologically advanced solar energy solutions, unlocking the full potential of renewable energy in every installation.

Future-Forward Vision

Looking ahead with a future-forward vision, the company anticipates the evolving demand for Exactus Energy solar structural engineering services. The company remains committed to staying at the forefront of innovation and technology, ensuring it provides cutting-edge solutions for a sustainable energy future.

"As technology evolves, so do our solutions. We are dedicated to staying ahead of the curve, ensuring our clients receive the most advanced and efficient renewable energy solutions available," noted Jaglowitz.

As Exactus Energy continues to elevate industry standards, its focus on excellence in electrical engineering, structural engineering, and site surveys reaffirms its position as a leader in the renewable energy sector. With the expanded coverage across 50 states and Canada, Exactus Energy is well-positioned to drive positive change in the transition to a cleaner and more sustainable energy landscape.

For media inquiries and more information, please contact Exactua Energy at exactusenergy

About Exactus Energy

Exactus Energy is a leading renewable energy solutions provider committed to advancing clean energy infrastructure. With expertise in electrical engineering, structural engineering, and site surveys, Exactus Energy delivers innovative and sustainable solutions to clients across North America. The company is dedicated to environmental stewardship and envisions a future where clean energy is accessible to all.

Exactus offers solar engineering services for residential and commercial installers. These services are tailored as B2B services, and typically not for homeowners directly.

Exactus will be rolling out more utility-scale services later this month to service the solar plants, solar farms and larger utility-scale installations.

Media Contact

Company Name: Exactus Energy

Contact Person: Christian Carere

Email: Send Email

City: Toronto

State: Ontario

Country: Canada

Website:

