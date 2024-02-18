Body-Positive Wellness Visionary Jackie Sila Launches Motivation-Centered Activewear Brand Fierce Leggings

(MENAFN- GetNews) Innovative Athleisure Designed to Sculpt and Empower Ever-Evolving Female Forms

Kenyan-born Jackie Sila uniquely bridges holistic wellness with functional high performance as an elite dancer and endurance runner. This month Sila launched Fierce Leggings, an athletic apparel brand creatively spotlighting motivation-fueled designs celebrating versatile feminine forms fearlessly in motion.

After years struggling to discover flattering activewear moving suitably with her shape as it evolved across disciplines, Sila envisioned revolutionary motivation-driven gear sculpting fluctuating feminine curves through vigorous training with compassion.“Mainstream compression squished my thighs instead of spotlighting dancer legs during complex choreography and long runs. I dreamed of technical apparel genuinely honoring women's ever evolving, capable bodies across wellness journeys,” Sila explains.

In response, this season she launched the ultra-smoothing proprietary FierceFlex capsule comprising leggings and cropped tops. Strategically integrated sheer mesh backing releases heat to extend demanding dance sessions and 5K's towards measurable self-transformation. The fabric itself subtly contours limbs with targeted compression leaving them strengthened not strained after grueling sets.

Sila intentionally curates a diverse model collective wearing her original vibrant prints and striking colors crafted intentionally to reinforce internal capability and self-love messaging woven subtly into the forward-thinking gear constructions themselves."When you feel centered cherishing your unique beauty and spirit from within, the external glow effortlessly emerges,” she says.

The California-based brand launches monthly motivation-centered athleticwear capsules partly produced through consciously recycled textiles locally under ethical manufacturing standards. Ten percent of all proceeds directly support financing access to holistic health programs serving vulnerable communities – from expectant mothers to underinsured wellness seekers gaining new beginnings.

Discover multi-patented innovation applying insights from Jackie Sila's decades of expertise as an elite Kenyan-born dancer, long distance runner, and functional fashion designer now with Fierce Leggings technical activewear at

