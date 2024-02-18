One Of 2024’S Most Uplifting And Empowering Books Is It’S The Coach’S Fault By Author And Coach Lauritz Raymond Ingram

(MENAFN- GetNews) Lauritz Raymond Ingram, former professional and Division-I basketball coach, continues to inspire readers with his memoir, It's the Coach's Fault . Through his uplifting and empowering story, Ingram shares important life lessons learned both on and off the court.

Book cover of It's The Coach's Fault

It's the Coach's Fault follows a young Ray Ingram as he's sent from a broken home in Philadelphia to a reform school, the place where he discovers his enduring love of basketball. After pursuing his dream of becoming a basketball player, he soon realizes that his true calling lies in coaching. Now, Ingram is ready to pass on the many lessons he taught his players and peers after a lifetime of leadership, service, and dedication.

Readers who enjoy sports memoirs like Des Linden's Choosing to Run or Carli Lloyd's When Nobody Was Watching will appreciate Ingram's honesty and tenacity. It's the Coach's Fault will also resonate deeply with aspiring athletes, coaches, referees, and anyone who's struggling to find their true calling because of Ingram's life experience in various roles - as a player, coach, referee, teacher and soldier both in the United States and Europe.

Although It's the Coach's Fault centers on basketball, it's about so much more than sports. It's also about how to overcome adversity and choose the right path at life's many crossroads. In a time when too many people are focused on instant gratification, Ingram hopes his story will encourage readers to think about the hard work behind the scenes instead of the glory in front of the camera. As Ingram would put it,“If you blame someone else for the things that are wrong in your life, you'll probably wait for someone else to fix them!”

It's the Coach's Fault is available at Lulu in the United States (eBook and Hardcover versions respectively) and wherever books are sold. European readers can find it at Twenty Six Shop in English and German.

Lauritz Raymond Ingram has served as head coach for several NCAA Division-I and professional teams, including the BBV Leipzig Eagles and the women's team at UNC Asheville. He was born in Philadelphia and became an all-city high school player before studying history at Hofstra University. Ingram was commissioned as a U.S. Army Officer with the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment prior to pursuing his career in coaching.



Author photo of Lauritz Raymond Ingram

