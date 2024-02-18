AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services To Donate Two Dumpsters This Month To Wreaths Across America

(MENAFN- GetNews) AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services has over 15 years of experience removing junk from residential and commercial premises. Its services are prompt, affordable, and provided safely. The business will donate two dumpsters in January 2024 to Wreaths Across America.

According to announcements released by

AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services

and Adam Hymes, this veteran-owned business is conscious of its obligations to the society it functions in; this month, it will donate two dumpsters to Wreaths Across America.

Wreaths of America is a non-profit organization that educates Americans about the sacrifices made by the nation's defense forces. The two dumpsters donated by AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services will help Wreaths of America to continue spreading its message of honoring American veterans.

AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal has been a leading provider of top-notch junk removal and dumpster rental services for over 15 years. With a focus on customer satisfaction and a commitment to excellence, AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal has become the go-to choice for individuals and businesses needing efficient and reliable waste management solutions.

AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal puts the customer first. It understands the inconvenience and stress of junk pileups, cluttered storage units, and the need for weekly trash hauling. That's why it strives to provide services that meet and exceed customers' expectations promptly and efficiently.

Whether a commercial job site needs a dumpster or a massive cleanup project, its extensive range of dumpster sizes ensures that it has the perfect solution for every client's specific needs. Its dumpsters are built to handle any waste, from small residential projects to large commercial endeavors.

Alongside its dumpster rental and junk removal services, AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services also caters to the weekly trash hauling and curbside pickup needs of the communities in Northwestern Ohio. With a dedicated team committed to ensuring timely and efficient trash removal for residences of all sizes, the business handles different types of waste management jobs. Its reliable and professional team moves trash with utmost care and responsibility.

Families and businesses looking to clear out an old storage unit need not look further than AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal. Its storage unit cleanout services are designed to tackle many needs, from small units to large warehouses. An experienced team guarantees the peace of mind of entrusting a storage unit cleanout to licensed and insured professionals who will get the job done safely, quickly, efficiently, and legally.

The business provides comprehensive junk removal solutions to apartment complexes, offices, realtors, and businesses of all types. Its dedicated crew is well-equipped to remove many items from restaurants, such as abandoned tenant belongings, old office furniture, yard waste, hazardous materials, construction debris, household junk, and even large menu boards. From start to finish, it takes care of the entire process using its dumpsters and trucks, making even the most sizable projects feel like a breeze.

Adam Hymes of AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal Services said, "Don't wait until junk takes over your life. We've seen it happen before, and it's bound to happen again. We can help you get started today with a free junk removal or dumpster rental estimate for projects of all sizes.

"We're based in Valley City and primarily operate in Medina, OH. However, we aren't confined to one specific area – our services span several cities in Ohio. All hauled items will be donated, recycled, or taken to an E.P.A.-approved landfill or transfer station.

"If you have items too big and bulky for regular trash hauling, single-item pickup is just what you need. We can haul large, single items such as couches, mattresses, box springs, appliances, chairs, tables, desks, garbage, and more.”

About the Company:

AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal has been serving Northeast Ohio for over 15 years, offering high-quality dumpster rental and junk removal services. With a customer-first approach and a commitment to excellence, AM Dumpster Rental & Junk Removal has become the trusted choice for waste management solutions in the Ohio community.

