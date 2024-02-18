Saugeen Shores Home Inspectors Adopt Top-Tier Spector Reporting Software

(MENAFN- GetNews) The BBB-accredited company offers customized, non-intrusive home inspections conducted by a Certified Professional Inspector. Spector Reporting Soft, considered in the industry to be best practice reporting software, helps convey inspection information to clients.

DMC Residential Inspection Services Inc. and Owner Dan McArthur are pleased to announce that the Saugeen Shores home inspectors have implemented Spector Reporting Software, considered in the industry to be best practice reporting software. With DMC, customers can expect top-quality reports that are formatted to provide easy-to-understand information and are easy to navigate. The company is a Better Business Bureau accredited company that is proud to offer non-intrusive, customized home inspections conducted by a trained and experienced Certified Professional Inspector with a home building and contractor background. Dan has the skills to provide a reliable, comprehensive, unbiased review of the status of a home's components and systems.

DMC Residential Inspection Services Inc. is a locally owned and operated, fully insured home inspection company that provides Bruce County home inspectors and Grey, Huron, Wellington, and Perth Counties. The home office is located in Port Elgin, Ontario. It is owned and operated by Dan McArthur, a Certified Professional Inspector (CPI). Dan is fully trained and certified as a CPI through the International Association of Home Inspectors (InterNACHI).

The Grey County home inspectors maintain annual continuing educational requirements to ensure knowledge is up-to-date and relevant. Along with professional training and certification, Dan brings in-depth experience as a past contractor, experienced home builder, and older home renovator to help fully assess a home from foundation to roof to describe its current condition and identify any safety or major defect observed at the time of inspection.

The International Assn. of Certified Home Inspectors (InterNACHI®) promotes a strict standard of professionalism, business ethics, and inspection procedures. InterNACHI® members subscribe to a Code of Ethics in their business that includes duty to the public, duty to continue education, and duty to the profession and InterNACHI®.

Owner and Operator Dan McArthur explained, "Our Port Elgin home inspectors work to ensure all services provided are conducted safely, professionally, and with honesty and integrity. We are proud of our accreditation with the Better Business Bureau and take great pride in providing a fully unbiased and honest review of the home for each client. What we observe, We report. We continually strive to exceed both International and Canadian-recognized Standards of Practice to ensure that our clients receive the best possible service and we are proud of the trust clients place in us."

The Southampton home inspectors

are trained and certified professionals who conduct inspections with honesty and integrity. Stringent protocols and standards are followed, and the inspectors strictly follow an established Code of Ethics. The company offers flexible, quick 24-hour bookings and extended availability to help clients manage tight schedules. Quality reports are provided within 24 hours of inspection completion. The level of inspection can be customized to suit the homeowner's or client's needs. The pricing is flexible and is adjusted according to the size of the home or property and the level of detail required.

DMC Residential Inspection Services understands the pressures of buying or selling a home and will work closely with clients to help them better understand the current status of a home quickly.

Customers are assured of flexible payment systems, and returning customers receive a 20 percent reduction on the next inspection. If the client purchases a home that the company inspected, they receive free phone consultations for any home-related issue for as long as they own the home.

About the Company:

DMC Residential Inspection Services Inc. is a recognized professional home inspection service with clients in Port Elgin and the surrounding area. The certified inspector is accredited with the BBB and the InterNACHI®. The company uses top-quality reporting software for the benefit of clients.



