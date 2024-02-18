Taiyuan Section Of Fenhe River Selected As The Outstanding Case List Of Beautiful Rivers And Lakes In Shanxi Province

(MENAFN- GetNews) Recently, the Department of Ecology and Environment of Shanxi Province announced the list of outstanding cases of beautiful rivers and lakes in Shanxi Province in 2023, and the Taiyuan section of Fenhe River was enrolled. Fenhe River, the mother river of Shanxi, runs through Taiyuan for 188 kilometers. For thousands of years, Fenhe River has moistened the land of Bingzhou and nurtured the people of Taiyuan.

With the deepening of governance and ecological restoration, the water quality of the Taiyuan section of Fenhe River has been significantly improved, and the Fenhe River has reappeared its former beauty. Over 230 kinds of trees and flowers are planted in Fenhe scenic spot along the coast, and more than 40 cultural attractions are laid out. There are 165 kinds of birds that migrate or inhabit and live in the scenic spot, which has become a good place for citizens to relax and entertain.

In addition to the natural landscape, Fenhe River also carries a profound historical and cultural heritage. As the mother river of Shanxi, Fenhe gave birth to the splendid culture of Sanjin. In Taiyuan, many buildings and scenic spots are related to Fenhe River, which shows the important position of Fenhe River in the historical development of Taiyuan.

Also, relying on Fenhe resources, Taiyuan actively develops green economy and eco-tourism, which injects new vitality into the sustainable development of urban economy.

In the future development, Taiyuan will protect and make good use of Fenhe resources, helping this ancient river continue to witness the prosperity and glory of the city.

