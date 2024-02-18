Eric Koeplin Of Alpha Principle Featured In Kivo Daily: A Visionary Blend Of Finance And Philanthropy

(MENAFN- GetNews) Eric Koeplin, CEO of Alpha Principle, featured in Kivo Daily, discusses blending finance with philanthropy, his career, and the mission behind Alpha Principle. Highlights include his early achievements, significant roles, and the impact of ethical investing.

Alpha Principle is proud to announce that its Founder and CEO, Eric Koeplin, has been featured in an insightful online interview on Kivo Daily titled "Shaping the Future of Finance: An Interview with Eric Koeplin , CEO of Alpha Principle." In this comprehensive interview, Eric shares his unique journey in the investment management industry, blending his extensive financial expertise with a strong commitment to societal impact.

Hailing from Denver, Colorado for over 40 years, Eric Koeplin is not only recognized for his distinguished career in the financial industry but also for his philanthropic endeavors. With his notable launch as an Eagle Scout and his academic accomplishments, including an MBA from the University of Colorado, Eric's career is highlighted by significant roles including the Chairman of the Investment Committee for AdvicePeriod as well as Founder and President of The Milestone Group. His work has earned accolades from Barron's and The Wall Street Journal, underscoring his influence and dedication to the investment management industry.

In the interview, Eric delves into the inspiration behind founding Alpha Principle, emphasizing the organization's mission to harmonize effective investment strategies with a broader purpose for societal benefit. He attributes his success to a relentless pursuit of excellence, unwavering commitment to the best interest of his clients, and a constant drive for innovation in finance. Reflecting on his Eagle Scout roots, Eric discusses how these early values shaped his professional ethos and leadership style, fostering a culture of trust, diligence, and community engagement within his organization.

Eric also shares insights into his vision for Alpha Principle, highlighting the importance of ethical investment practices in an evolving financial landscape. He speaks to the challenge of balancing professional achievements with philanthropy and community service, emphasizing the integration of these aspects to enhance overall societal impact.

As an avid enthusiast of outdoor activities, Eric finds solace and rejuvenation in skiing and golf, activities that allow him to maintain balance amid a busy schedule. Looking forward, he aspires to lead Alpha Principle towards greater heights in socially responsible investing (SRI).

The interview offers a deep dive into Eric Koeplin's philosophy and the innovative approach of Alpha Principle towards creating a positive societal impact through highly innovative investment strategies. It is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of finance, leadership, and social responsibility.

About Alpha Principle:

Alpha Principle is a forward-thinking asset management firm founded by Eric Koeplin , focusing on the pursuit of investment management outperformance with significant societal contributions. Based in Denver, Colorado, the company is driven by the ethos of "Better Investing. Greater Purpose," aiming to set new standards in the industry of asset management.

