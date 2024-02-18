Drivecartoflorida.Com Continues To Save People From Bad-Weather Driving And Delivers Cars To Florida In Under 24 Hours

(MENAFN- GetNews) With traditional shipping by freight or tractor trailer leaving many owners without a vehicle for as long as six weeks, driveaway services has increasingly become more common and convenient. For those who demand an easier, simpler way of shipping their vehicles, DriveCarToFlorida allows them to remain in total control. They will always know where their vehicle is, and who the driver to Florida is.

Point Pleasant, New Jersey - February 15, 2024 - Those folks who have driven to Florida from places like: New York to Florida, New Jersey to Florida, Michigan to Florida, and Massachusetts to Florida, know exactly what a grind it is. Given a choice, they would much rather fly to their destination, and arrive feeling good and fresh. Let's face it, driving across the country in snow, hale, ice and heavy rains can put a damper on one's mood, to say the least.

DriveCarToFlorida offers a revolutionary solution: door-to-door car delivery in under 24 hours.

During a recent press event, Mark Duda, founder of Drive Car To Florida, said "Leave the long hauls and auto transport hassles behind. Whether you're a snowbird seeking the sunny shores in winter or permanently relocating, we provide a convenient, driver to Florida service for your vehicle."

“Drive Car To Florida” is sought after as a car to Florida transport partner, offering:



Unmatched Speed: Get your car delivered in under 24 hours, compared to weeks with traditional methods.

Seamless Convenience: Relax and skip the drive. They pick up and deliver the car directly to or from any state.

Expert Hands: Trust their vetted, insured professionals to ensure every vehicle's safe journey.

Transparent Costs: Get a clear quote upfront, with no hidden fees, unlike other car to Florida transport services. Real-Time Tracking: Enjoy peace of mind by monitoring the car's progress throughout the trip.

Specializing in driving cars to Florida, they have a large group of return clients and they build relationships that last. Their clients return to them year after year and often refer friends and family of their own.

About Drive Car To Florida:

They are the premier car transport service specializing in safe, quick, and reliable door-to-door delivery. With a network of experienced drivers and a commitment to customer satisfaction, Drive Car To Florida makes getting any car across the country, including popular routes like New York to Florida and Michigan to Florida, easier than ever.

Drive Car To Florida

Mark Duda

888-406-1985

Point Pleasant

NJ

United States

